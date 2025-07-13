3 milestones Jannik Sinner achieved by winning 2025 Wimbledon title

Jannik Sinner lifted his maiden Wimbledon title by outlasting Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 edition’s summit clash. The World No. 1, whose previous best performance at the All England Club was the semifinals, came through in four sets: 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

The Italian’s win has not only seen him lift a fourth Grand Slam trophy. It has also helped him achieve a few new career milestones. Here, we take a look at three such milestones that Sinner reached with his stellar victory over Alcaraz in the 2025 Wimbledon final:

#1 First Italian to win Grand Slams on multiple surfaces

The 2025 Wimbledon title is Jannik Sinner's first on grass.

By winning the 2025 Wimbledon title, Jannik Sinner became not only the first Italian to triumph at the All England Club but also the first from his country to win Grand Slam titles on multiple surfaces.

The first three of Sinner’s Grand Slam victories had all come on hardcourts: the 2024 Australian Open, the 2024 US Open, and the 2025 Australian Open. He came close to winning his first on clay when he held match points against Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final a month ago, but faltered.

Fans, however, did not have to wait long to watch him succeed outside of hardcourts, as he has now conquered the grasscourts as well.

Italian players have triumphed on different surfaces in the past, Nicola Pietrangeli, Adriano Panatta, and Francesca Schiavone on clay, as well as Flavia Pennetta on hardcourts. None of them, however, had titles spreading across multiple surfaces like Sinner does now.

#2 Is one of five players under 23 to hold three Grand Slam titles at once in Open Era

Jannik Sinner is now the reigning champion at three of the four Grand Slams.

Jannik Sinner has achieved a huge level of success, including four Grand Slam titles, on the tennis court at the young age of 23. And most of the big wins have come in the last year-and-a-half.

With his win at Wimbledon, the Italian joins a rather exclusive list of players to have held three Grand Slam titles at a time before turning 24 in the Open Era. As it stands, he is the reigning champion at the Australian and US Opens besides the grasscourt Slam.

Other players who have achieved the feat include Jimmy Connors (the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in 1974), Pete Sampras (the US Open in 1993 and the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 1994), Roger Federer (the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in 2004) and Rafael Nadal (the French Open and Wimbledon in 2008 and the Australian Open in 2009).

#3 Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon final was a milestone 81st win at Grand Slams

Jannik Sinner was playing in his 100th Grand Slam match at the 2025 Wimbledon final. (Source: Getty)

The 2025 Wimbledon final was special for Jannik Sinner in more ways than one. Yes, it was his first summit clash at the All England Club, but it was also his 100th Grand Slam main draw encounter.

And by winning it, the Italian has moved into second place in terms of best winning percentage for the first 100 Grand Slam matches at 81%. His overall win-loss stands at 81-19, which now includes four victories in the finals.

Only one player has posted a better record in their first 100 Grand Slam matches since 2000: Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard had gone 86-14 in his first 100 matches played on the big stage.

