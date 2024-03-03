3 Milestones Novak Djokovic could achieve at Indian Wells 2024

Novak Djokovic, the current world No. 1 in ATP Rankings is scheduled to play in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which gets underway on Saturday, 9th March. The Serb will look to win his first title of the year at the ATP 1000 event, two months after his defeat in the semifinals of the Australian Open.

The BNP Paribas Open is arguably the most prestigious Masters 1000 tournament on the calendar and one of the most important touraments in the world aside from the four Grand Slams.

There are a few milestones the 36-year-old can reach by winning the title at Indian Wells 2024. Let us take a look at three such milestones the Serb can reach on 17th March with a title-triumph:

#3. Becoming the oldest title winner at Indian Wells:

Djokovic won his last Masters 1000 title in Paris last year at the age of 36. However, his last title win in Indian Wells came at the age of 28. He has not played at the event since 2019 and will be playing in the tournament after five long years.

Roger Federer remains the oldest male player to win the title in Indian Wells. He won the title there as a 35-year-old, beating Stan Wawrinka in the final in 2017. Andre Agassi and Jimmy Connors are the only two other players to have won the title in their thirties. Djokovic will thus have the opportunity to break Federer's record this year.

#2. Winning the most number of titles in Indian Wells:

Djokovic has won the title in Indian Wells in five times - in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Federer has also won the tournament five times. Hence, winning a sixth title this year will enable the Serb to surpass Federer in this regard.

Among other active players at the moment, only Nadal comes close to that tally with three titles to his credit. Hence, should the Serb be able to achieve the record, he will enjoy yet another feat.

#1. Winning the most number of titles on hard courts:

Djokovic will have the chance of surpassing Federer in yet another aspect by winning the title in Indian Wells. The Swiss maestro has won 71 titles on hard courts, the joint highest by any male player. The Serb also has 71 titles on hard courts at the moment and will reach Federer’s tally should he be able to win the title.

The Serb is almost undoubtedly the greatest player ever on hard courts, as he has won the most number of big titles on the surface. However, a sixth title in Indian Wells will enable him get past yet another of Federer’s records. It should help him further cement his legacy as the greatest male tennis player of all time.

