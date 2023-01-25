3 milestones Novak Djokovic achieved after reaching Australian Open 2023 SF

Novak Djokovic continued his sublime run at the 2023 Australian Open, beating Andrey Rublev on Wednesday (January 25) to reach the semifinals.

The Serb was a man on a mission against Rublev, conceding just three games in the first two sets as he ruthlessly dominated proceedings. In the pair's first Grand Slam meeting, Djokovic never allowed Rublev to get into the contest. The World No. 5 responded to Rublev's brute power with his resilient defense and power-packed groundstrokes as the Russian was left bereft of answers.

Despite the lopsided nature of the contest, especially in the first two sets, Djokovic was of the opinion that the match was anything but straightforward. Speaking in his on-court interview, he said:

"I think that the scoreline in the first two sets doesn't speak the truth or the reality of the match. It was some really close games that we had. Andrey is a great opponent, a great player. I've got tons of respect for him, one of the biggest forehands, one of the the quickest players on the tour."

Nevertheless, sounding pleased with his level of play on the night on Rod Laver Arena, the Serb said:

"If I have to sum it up, all the important shots, the important moments I found my best tennis. So that's what makes me the most pleased tonight."

The 35-year-old will now play Tommy Paul on Friday for a place in his tenth Australian Open final.

By winning his quarterfinal encounter at the 2023 Australian Open, Djokovic achieved a few milestones. Here are three of them in no particular order:

#1 Novak Djokovic reaches 44th Grand Slam semifinal

Novak Djokovic is into his tenth Australian Open semifinal.

With his win over Rublev, Novak Djokovic booked his place in his 44th Grand Slam semifinal (178th ATP Tour semifinal -- fourth-most in the Open Era) and tenth at Melbourne Park. Interestingly, he's a perfect 9-0 in last-four contests at Melbourne Park.

The Serb has played 11 semifinals at both Roland Garros (6-5) and Wimbledon (8-3) and 12 at the US Open (9-3).

Only Roger Federer (46) has reached more Grand Slam men's singles semifinals in the Open Era than Djokovic. The recently retired Swiss reached 15 last-four clashes at the Australian Open (7-8), eight at Roland Garros (5-3), 13 at Wimbledon (12-1) and ten at the US Open (7-3).

#2 7th male player to reach Australian Open SF after turning 35

Novak Djokovic made more history at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic has a mighty impressive record at the Australian Open. After beating Rublev on Wednesday, the 35-year-old improved to 87-8 at the tournament.

In the process, he joined an exclusive club of only seven male players aged 35 or older to reach the last four at Melbourne Park. The others in the group are: Ken Rosewall, Roger Federer, Mal Anderson, Rafael Nadal, Arthur Ashe and Colin Dibley.

Among them, only Nadal is still active, with Federer retiring last year. Nadal entered the ongoing edition as the defending champion but crashed out in the second round against Mackenzie McDonald.

That has opened the path for Djokovic to move level with him for most Grand Slam men's singles titles (22) in the Open Era and a return to the World No. 1 ranking.

#3 Equals longest winning streak at Australian Open by a male player

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 10

Novak Djokovic is the most successful player at the Australian Open, winning a record nine singles titles.

The Serb has won the title on his last three visits to Melbourne Park (2019-21). He missed last year's edition after being deported from the country owing to a controversy over his medical exemption for COVID-19.

A year later, though, Djokovic is creating more records on his 18th visit to the Happy Slam. Continuing from where he left off in 2021 - winning his ninth title - Djokovic is now 5-0 at the tournament this year and has won his last 26 matches since losing to Hyeon Chung in the 2018 quarterfinals.

It's the joint-longest winning streak at Melbourne Park in the Open Era by a male player, with Andre Agassi also winning 26 straight matches between 2000 and 2004.

Djokovic beat his arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the 2019 final to become the first male player to win seven Australian Open titles. A year later, he successfully defended his title at Melbourne Park, beating Dominic Thiem in the title match.

Another 12 months later, Djokovic overcame Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash to win a record-extending ninth title. It was his second three-peat at the tournament, having also done so between 2011 and 2013. It's pertinent to note that no other male player in the Open Era has achieved a three-peat at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

