3 milestones Novak Djokovic achieved by reaching Madrid 2022 semifinals

Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets to reach the semifinals of the Madrid Masters on Friday.

Producing one of his best performances of the season, the World No. 1 did not face a break point all match as he closed out a 6-3, 6-4 victory in 78 minutes. In the process, he extended his perfect record against Hurkacz to 4-0.

Djokovic opened his campaign for a fourth Madrid Masters title on Tuesday with a straight-sets win over Frenchman Gael Monfils. His win over the Frenchman made Djokovic the first player in ATP history to beat an opponent 18 times without losing a match. The victory also meant Djokovic would stay atop the ATP rankings for a record-extending 369th week on Monday next week.

Following a bye in his third-round match against old foe Andy Murray, who withdrew due to illness, Djokovic was in his element against Hurkacz. The 34-year-old dominated his opponent with his controlled aggression. He eventually eked out a comfortable win to set up a mouthwatering last-four clash with Carlos Alcaraz, who took out Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

With his win over Hurkacz, Djokovic set a few Masters 1000 milestones. Here's a look at three of them:

#1 Novak Djokovic reaches his 72nd Masters 1000 semifinal, with only Rafael Nadal having played more

Novak Djokovic is into a 72nd Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Novak Djokovic is the Masters 1000 title leader with 37 titles and has lost 17 finals. With his win over Hurkacz, the Serb moved into a 72nd Masters 1000 series semifinal, second only to Nadal (76). It will be Djokovic's seventh last-four match in the Spanish capital, where he has lost three semifinals.

On his last visit to the Caja Magica in 2019, Djokovic went all the way, with his other titles in the tournament coming in 2011 and 2016.

#2 Novak Djokovic has won 30 matches at all nine Masters 1000 tournaments

Novak Djokovic at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

Novak Djokovic has had a slow start to his 2022 campaign. Due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19, he was not allowed to defend his title at the Australian Open. He was also not allowed to compete in Indian Wells and Miami.

Making his season debut in Dubai, the Serb made the quarterfinals. On his next stop at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Djokovic endured a surprise opening match defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in three sets.

The Serb seemed to regain his some of his form by making the final in Belgrade where he lost to Andrey Rublev in three sets before arriving in Madrid. With his wins over Monfils and Hurkacz - both in straight sets - Djokovic registered 30 match wins at all nine Masters 1000 tournaments.

He has won the most matches (59) in Rome, followed by Indian Wells (50). Djokovic has won at least 40 matches in four more tournaments - Miami (44), Cincinnati (40), Shanghai (40) and Paris (41). He has won 37 matches at Coupe Rogers and 35 at Monte Carlo.

#3 Novak Djokovic becomes first player to reach at least seven semifinals at all nine Masters 1000 tournaments

Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz (left) in the Madrid quarterfinals on Friday.

Novak Djokovic has made a lot of firsts in Masters 1000 history. He has the most titles in the tournament category and is the only player to win the double career Masters 1000, winning all nine tournaments at least twice. To put that into perspective, no other player has won all nine tournaments even once.

On Friday against Hurkacz in the Spanish capital, Djokovic added another feather to his cap. He became the first player to rack up at least seven semifinals in all nine Masters 1000 tournaments.

Quite expectedly, he has reached the most semifinals (12) in Rome, followed by eight each in Cincinnati, Indian Wells and Shanghai.

The Serb (376) is closing in on Roger Federer (381) who is second on the list of most match wins in the Masters 1000 series. Earlier this year at the Indian Wells Masters, Nadal registered his 400th Masters 1000 match win after he beat Dan Evans in the third round.

Djokovic could overhaul 28-time Masters 1000 winner Federer sometime next week in Rome and match Nadal's 400+ match wins at Masters 1000 events.

