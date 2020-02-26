3 most common mistakes that tennis players make

nidhi_p FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

Tennis mistakes are normal at the beginning, but they can be dealt with easily.

A person who is new to a sport has so much to learn, but that doesn't mean a person who has been playing a sport for while knows everything. A racket sport like tennis can get quite technically challenging and one is always learning and trying to better themselves. Recreational players with little to no guidance tend to make crucial mistakes which can take years to rectify. But once these mistakes are attended to and addressed, playing tennis becomes so much more fun and enjoyable.

So what are the common mistakes a tennis enthusiast should avoid making? Well here's a list to get you started:

#1 Not keeping the eyes on the ball

Always watch the tennis ball

This is a classic rookie mistake. People tend to watch their opponents and what they are doing rather than watching the ball and getting ready for the next shot. While it is important to know where your opponent is placed and how she/he is about to swing her/his racket, it should not be the sole focus. If you are waiting and anticipating your opponent's move, you may end up losing sight of the ball.

As a beginner, this is very important to keep in mind. Always focus on the ball first. Learn to train your eyes to be constantly on the ball before you allow yourself to focus on the rest of the court.

#2 Generating the swing from your elbow and wrist

It is your shoulder that should lead in the swing of the racket.

A shot, when played with the entire swing of an arm as a whole, is the most effective. Players tend to isolate their elbows and wrists and use them instead of their shoulders. This doesn't mean that during your swing you can't use your elbow or wrist, it means that it should be the shoulder that is generating the force in order to send the ball across.

If you begin your swing using your elbow, you will hit a weaker shot which will be less effective.Not only will the shot be weaker, but in the process of involving your wrist and elbow when not required, you risk injuring them. In tennis, there are many injuries that occur especially in the elbow joint. One way to avoid these injuries is to avoid generating power through them and to use the arm as a whole.

#3 Not recovering after a shot

It is important to hit and move to the centre of the court

Advertisement

Another very common mistake one should avoid while playing tennis is playing a stroke and not recovering. Simply put, this means that after hitting the shot one should learn to start moving to the centre and not stand at the spot they played the shot from.

One needs to realise that the tennis court is quite big and that the ball travels fast too. One doesn't have the luxury of time to watch their shot going across while standing in the spot they played it from. Players should hit the shot immediately move to the centre in order to be ready for the next shot.

No matter how effective the shot played was, one must be ready and prepared for the next shot. Doing this will definitely improve your game and technique.

Also see | 3 most common mistakes that badminton players make