×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 multiple Grand-Slam winners who failed to win the Wimbledon

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
30   //    11 Dec 2018, 14:20 IST

2

The Wimbledon
The Wimbledon

The Wimbledon, also known as the Big W, is the most prestigious tournament in tennis. Since its inception in 1877, the annual tournament held in the All England Club of London has been the premier tennis event in the world.

It has a glorious tradition and remains the most elusive of all Grand Slams. It is the 3rd Grand Slam in a calendar year and usually held in the month of July. Also, it is held on the faster grass-court and suits the players with big serves and good volleys.

Most of the greats of the game have been able to win the big W. Roger Federer has won it 8 times, the most by any player. Pete Sampras won 7 Wimbledon titles and Bjorn Borg managed to win 5. Other players like Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker have won 3 or more Wimbledon titles.

Even a clay-court specialist like Rafael Nadal has managed to win the Wimbledon. But there have been some greats of the game, who have won multiple Grand Slams but failed to win the Wimbledon. The failure to win the biggest prize in tennis remains the only blot in their otherwise fabulous career.

We would like to discuss 3 such players in this article:

#1 Ivan Lendl

Ivan Lendl
Ivan Lendl

Lendl is most definitely the most successful player who has failed to win the Wimbledon. He won 8 Grand Slam titles and 94 singles titles overall in his brilliant career and was the World No. 1 for 270 weeks. He was a typical baseliner, had a great return and a fabulous single-handed backhand and was also known for his athleticism and court-coverage.

However, he lacked a great serve and was not very comfortable going to the net. Moreover, his career coincided with those of great grass-court players like Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg. As a result, he could not manage to win the elusive title even once in his career.

The closest Lendl went to the title were in 1986 and 1987, when he lost to Becker and Pat Cash respectively in the finals. He managed to make the semifinal again in 1989 but lost to eventual champion Becker. Lendl was very comfortable on the red clay of Roland Garros or the hard courts of Flushing Meadows and Melbourne, but somehow could not cut it in the Wimbledon.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Roger Federer
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
5 greatest Wimbledon men's singles finals of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 3 men's singles tennis players of the present era
RELATED STORY
Tennis: 5 great players who never won Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis: 5 Greatest Wimbledon Finals of all-time
RELATED STORY
5 Oldest Wimbledon Singles Champions
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon: A look at the evolution of the iconic...
RELATED STORY
2008: The year that first poked holes in Roger Federer's...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Memorable Slam Finals Of The Open Era
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 oldest winners of the US Open
RELATED STORY
5 youngest US Open women's singles champions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us