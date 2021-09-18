3 of Novak Djokovic's most impressive records as a top-10 player

Novak Djokovic first broke into the top 10 of the ATP rankings in March 2007, when he moved from No. 13 to No. 10. Since then, Djokovic has almost always been in the top 10, barring an eight-month period during 2017-18 when he was injured.

The World No. 1's prolonged dominance during his tenure as a top-10 player means that he owns several records in that aspect.

On that note, here's a look at three of the most impressive records owned by Djokovic as a top-10 player:

#1 Novak Djokovic has the highest win percentage among active players

Novak Djokovic's win-rate as a top-10 player is currently 85.4% which is the highest among players with a minimum of 100 wins. Djokovic has won 882 matches and lost 151 as a top-10 player.

The Serb leads long-time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who occupy the second and third spots respectively. Federer's win-rate as a top 10 player is 85.1%, while Nadal's is slightly lower at 84.5%.

#2 Novak Djokovic has the highest win percentage against fellow top-10 players

Novak Djokovic after beating Alexander Zverev at the 2021 US Open

During his stint as a top-10 player, Novak Djokovic has faced another player ranked in the top 10 on 305 occasions. Djokovic has emerged victorious 218 times, giving him an overall win percentage of 71.5%, which is currently the highest on tour by far.

Roger Federer comes in second with 66.6%, while Rafael Nadal has a 64.9% win rate against fellow top-10 players while being ranked in the top 10.

Both Nadal and Djokovic will get plenty of chances to improve their numbers when they return to the tour, but the same cannot be said of Federer. The Swiss is currently ranked No. 9 in the world, but will likely drop a few spots by the time he returns to action next year.

#3 Djokovic has the highest win percentage on hardcourts as a top-10 player

It is no secret that Novak Djokovic loves playing on hardcourts, with 12 of the Serbian maestro's 20 Major titles coming on this surface.

Djokovic boasts a whopping 86% win rate on hardcourts as a top-10 player. He has 583 wins and 95 losses to his name.

Once again, Roger Federer occupies the second position with an 85.7% win rate, while Rafael Nadal is fifth with a 79% win rate.

Newly-crowned US Open champion Daniil Medvedev has the third-best figures amongst active players with an 82.1% win rate on hardcourts as a top-10 player.

