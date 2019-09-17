3 Occasions a male tennis player won a Grand Slam without dropping a set in this decade

Sai Siddhharth

Nadal has won the French Open twice this decade without dropping a set

Winning a Grand Slam is the ultimate dream of every player who steps onto a tennis court. And, throughout the rich history of the sport, there have been several ethereal performances by supremely gifted athletes.

While some have saved match points, fought valiantly and sweated it out for the title, there are some who have marched on without breaking much sweat and gone on to lift the title. While there have been 17 instances of a man not losing even a single set enroute to the Grand Slam title, three of those occasions have happened in the last decade (2010 to 2019)

In this article, let us look at those three occasions where a player did not lose even a single set and went on to win the title in the last decade.

#3 Rafael Nadal - 2010 French Open

Nadal won the 2010 French Open without dropping a set

Rafael Nadal knows the surface at the French Open better than the back of his hand. The Spanish legend has been so dominant on clay, that he has gone on to win 12 out of the past 15 tournaments. No mortal man in sports history has been so dominant on a single surface as the Spaniard has been on clay.

In the 2010 French Open, Nadal was at his belligerent best, stream rolling opponents with nonchalance. Nadal thrashed Robin Soderling 6-4,6-2,6-4 in the final to avenge the loss he had suffered at the hands of the same opponent the previous year. With this win, Nadal also took the World No.1 ranking from the then top ranked, Roger Federer.

#2 Roger Federer - 2017 Wimbledon

Federer swatted away competition in the 2017 Winbledon with the disdain of a monarch

If anybody had watched Roger Federer at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships, they could have been easily forgiven to think that here was a magician at the peak of his powers and not a man who was one month short of his 36th birthday. Federer swatted away competition with the disdain of a monarch and went to win his 8th Wimbledon title.

Federer won the Wimbledon title after a gap of five years with his previous victory coming in 2012. Federer faced Marin Cilic in the final, and decimated him 6-3,6-1,6-4, combining force with unmatched elegance.

With this victory, Federer went clear of Pete Sampras and William Renshaw, both of whom had seven Wimbledon titles to their credit.

