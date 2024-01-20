3 players who have reached the 100-match milestone at Australian Open ft. Novak Djokovic

The 2024 Australian Open is in full swing at the moment. Fans from all over the world have been rooted to their seats as they witness the top players on tour compete for the prestigious crown in Melbourne. While the men will be vying for the Sir Norman Brookes trophy, the women will be battling it out to lift the iconic Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

Defending Champions at the event, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, have stormed through to the fourth round with high-quality wins so far. Last year’s finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas and current tournament favorite Jannik Sinner are also through to the last 16 on the men’s side.

Meanwhile, the women’s draw witnessed a major shock as third seed Elena Rybakina was knocked out by Anna Blinkova in the second round. Other tournament favorites, Iga Swiatek and reigning US Open Champion Coco Gauff, remain on course to make a significant impact.

First held in 1905, the Australian Open has been a global stage for tennis excellence and has grown to become one of the biggest sporting events in the world. While some of the legends have successfully embedded their strong legacy in Melbourne, the current lot is focused toward creating their own.

Among these legends, three players stand out for their dominating displays in Melbourne and for reaching the prestigious 100-match milestone at the Australian Open. Let’s take a closer look at their remarkable achievements at the event.

#3 Novak Djokovic

#3 Novak Djokovic

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is still the man to beat in men’s tennis. He seems to be aging like fine wine, chasing down all the records in the history books and creating an impeccable legacy of his own.

Djokovic has 24 Grand Slam titles to his name, 10 of which have come at the Australian Open. He has a splendid record at the event, amassing 92 wins from 100 matches with an astonishing 92% win ratio.

The Serb has been a beacon of inspiration and an example to many youngsters pursuing a tennis career. Some of his victories include hard-fought battles over the likes of fierce competitors such as Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem, and Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic's latest victory against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round marked the 100th time Djokovic has featured in a singles match at the Australian Open — a record matched by only two other players in the history of the event.

#2 Serena Williams

#2 Serena Williams

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams is a familiar name in the sports industry. The American dominated women's tennis for almost two decades and left behind an impeccable legacy not many would dare to chase or match.

The American captured 23 Grand Slam titles in the Open Era, seven of which came at the Australian Open. No other women's player in history has won the Daphne Akhurst trophy in Melbourne more times than her. She has an outstanding record at the event, chalking up 92 wins from 105 matches with an 88% win rate.

Apart from winning the singles crown in Melbourne seven times, Williams also captured the women's doubles trophy four times in her career. She also made her mark in mixed doubles once, reaching the final in the 1999 edition alongside Max Mirnyi.

#1 Roger Federer - Most Matches at the Australian Open

#1 Roger Federer - Most Matches at the Australian Open

Lastly, the player with the most matches at the Australian Open is none other than the Swiss Maestro Roger Federer. Arguably the greatest player of his generation, his impeccable legacy has left a mark on millions of people worldwide and changed the way people look at tennis.

Federer has won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career, six of which came at the Australian Open. He had a fabulous record at the event, garnering 102 wins from 117 matches with an 87% success ratio. The former World No. 1 captured the Norman Brookes Trophy in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, and 2018.

Federer was the first player to reach the 100-match milestone at the Australian Open. No other player has played more matches than him at the iconic event. While the Swiss called curtains on his career at the Laver Cup in 2022, his legacy and achievements still shine bright in the world of tennis.

