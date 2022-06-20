3 players who could win Wimbledon for the first time, ft. Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz

Wimbledon has been dominated by the 'Big 4' for the last 20 years. Since 2003, no other player apart from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray has managed to win at SW19.

While Roger Federer has already announced that he will not be participating in this year's tournament, Andy Murray hasn't been seeded at a Slam since his quarterfinal run at Wimbledon in 2017.

Rafa Nadal has announced his intention to participate in SW19, with his ability to compete contingent on the progress of the treatment for his foot injury. Novak Djokovic has been unable to play consistently due to his unvaccinated status affecting his entry into tournaments.

He's had a below average season with a sole title this year at the Italian Open. While Djokovic looked to have finally found his form after his triumph in Rome, the defending champion at Roland Garros lost to Nadal in the quarterfinals. The Serb will begin his title defense at Wimbledon without having played any warm-up tournaments on the tour.

This presents a golden opportunity for other players to win Wimbledon for the first time in their careers. Here’s a look at three players who could go all the way at Wimbledon:

3) Hubert Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz rose to fame after his surprise win over Roger Federer in the quarterfinals last year. The Pole recently won his first grasscourt title at the Halle Open after defeating Auger-Aliassime, Nick Krygios and Daniil Medvedev en route to the trophy. He defeated the World No. 1 6-1 6-4 in the final and has established his credentials as one of the players to look out for at this year’s Championships.

Hubert Hurkacz won the Halle Open defeating World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev

His powerful serve, flat and heavy groundstrokes along with an excellent touch at the net make him a formidable grasscourt player and the Pole has improved significantly in the past 18 months.

After losing in the semifinals at Wimbledon last year, Hurkacz will aim to lift his maiden Grand Slam trophy at this year's Championships.

2) Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic reached semifinals of Queen's

The big-serving Croatian displayed great form in the build-up to Wimbledon. He made it to the semifinals at Queen’s Club and is now the player with the most wins(35) as an active player in the tournament. He also made it to the semifinals of the French Open earlier this month and lost to Casper Ruud in four sets.

Cilic reached the final of Wimbledon in 2017 and is a skilled grasscourt player. Given his current explosive run of form, he will be a tough player to beat at SW19 this year and is poised for a deep run.

3) Matteo Berrettini is amongst the top contenders to win Wimbledon

Last year finalist Matteo Berrettini has made a remarkable comeback from injury

World No. 10 Matteo Berrettini, who had hand surgery in March, made a remarkable comeback by winning his first tournament back at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. He followed it up by defending his title at the Queen's Club Championships, becoming the first player in the Open Era to win successive titles in his first two appearances in the tournament.

His powerful serve along with an incredibly strong forehand makes him a dangerous opponent on any surface, but his potent and efficient slice combined with excellent net skills make him lethal on grasscourts.

Since 2019, he has won 32 matches and lost only three matches on grasscourt and has won four out of seven titles on grass. With his back-to-back grasscourt titles in the lead up to the Championships this year combined with his run to the finals last year, Berrettini is one of the favourites to win SW19.

