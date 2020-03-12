3 players with the most ranking points to lose because of the 6-week suspension of the 2020 ATP Tour

The 2020 Miami Masters has been cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns

The cancellation of the season's first Masters 1000 tournament at Indian Wells due to the Covid-19 outbreak, now declared a global epidemic by Wold Health Organisation (WHO) continues to wreck havoc on the ATP Tour, alike major sporting events around the world.

The ATP has announced the suspension of the tour for a period of six weeks till the week starting April 20, 2020, which effectively rules out the Miami and Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona as well as ATP 250 events in Houston, Marrakech, and Budapest.

The suspension of the tour for the said period essentially means players dropping points earned at these tournaments last season without the opportunity to defend them. On that note, let us have a look at 3 players who stands to lose the most in terms of ranking points, if the ATP Tour stays suspended till April 20. Roger Federer, who is defending 1600 points during this period is not considered in this list, as the Swiss maestro had announced his absence on tour till the grass-stint of the season owing to a surgery he undertook before the 2020 Dubai Open.

#3 Rafael Nadal (900 points)

Rafael Nadal will lose 900 points

For his efforts in these three tournaments, Nadal would have been defending a total of 900 points this week, 360 points each for making the last 4 at the two Masters 1000 tournaments, and 180 for making the semi-final at the ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona.

#2 Fabio Fognini (1045 points)

Fabio Fognini made his Masters 1000 breakthrough at 2019 Monte Carlo.

Fabio Fognini made his Masters 1000 breakthrough at Monte Carlo in 2019 after beating 11-time winner Nadal in the semi-finals. In the three other tournaments he played during this period last season, the Italian collected a cumulative 55 points which means Fognini would see 1055 points drop off his ranking points on the week starting 20th April 2020.

#1 Dominic Thiem (1600 points)

Dominic Thiem made his Masters 1000 breakthrough at 2019 Indian Wells

New world number 3, Dominic Thiem stands to lose the most ranking points during this period. In the best season of his career which saw Thiem make his Masters 1000 breakthrough at 2019 Indian Wells by beating 5-time champion Roger Federer in a three-set final, the Austrian also lifted an ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona after beating 11-time champion Nadal in the semi-finals. Thiem would see 1510 points drop off his ranking points during this period.

