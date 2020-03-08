Rafael Nadal's 10 standalone ATP Masters 1000 records

Nadal celebrates his 2020 Acapulco title.

One of the most successful players in men's tennis, 19-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has the most Grand Slam singles titles of any player in the Open Era, behind all-time title leader Roger Federer (20).

One of only two players, the other being Federer, to appear in at least 5 finals at each of the 4 Grand Slam tournaments on the tennis calendar, Nadal's title at the 2020 Acapulco Open meant that the Spaniard extended his own record of consecutive title-winning seasons to 17 since winning the first title of his career at 2004 Sopot.

Nadal's triumph in Acapulco was his first title of the season, 22nd on hardcourt, and 85th of his illustrious career, good enough for fourth-place in the all-time title-leaderboard which is led by Jimmy Connors (109), Federer (103), and Ivan Lendl (94).

The 32-year-old is also a Masters 1000 behemoth, a series of 9 tournaments in a season which was introduced in 1990. On that note, let us have a look at Nadal's top-10 standalone Masters 1000 records.

#1 Most titles

Nadal lifted his 35th Masters 1000 title at 2019 Coupe Rogers.

Among 69 different players to have lifted a Masters 1000 title, Nadal has the most titles of any player.

The Spaniard beat first-time Masters 1000 finalist Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the 2019 Coupe Rogers final to lift a record-extending 35th title in the tournament category, to move two clear of second-placed Novak Djokovic's tally of 33.

In the process, Nadal successfully defended a hardcourt title for the first time in his career, having lifted his 4th title at the tournament in 2018 by beating another first-time Masters 1000 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.

#2 Most finals

Nadal at the 2019 Coupe Rogers.

Following a 'walkover' win over Frenchman Gael Monfils in the 2019 Coupe Rogers semifinal, Nadal became the first player to reach 51 Masters 1000 finals.

One of only three players, the others being Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, to appear in 50 Masters 1000 finals, the Spaniard graced his 50th Masters 1000 final by beating Djokovic at the 2019 Rome Masters to lift his 34th Masters 1000 title earlier in the season.

