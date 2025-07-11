3 reasons why Amanda Anisimova will beat Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon 2025 final

First-time Major finalist Amanda Anisimova and five-time Major champion Iga Swiatek will fight to be crowned as the queen of Wimbledon 2025 in the final on Saturday, July 12. Both have had a contrasting road to the championship round. The Pole has lost only one set so far, and issued a 6-2, 6-0 thrashing to Belinda Bencic in the semifinals.

Anisimova has been pushed to three sets thrice so far, including her most recent win in the semifinals. She prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in nearly three hours in a match with plenty of twists and turns. She could be the first American woman to triumph at Wimbledon since Serena Williams hoisted the winner's trophy in 2016.

Given their respective accomplishments, Swiatek is the natural favorite to win this match. However, Anisimova is the player with the most wins on grass this year, with 12 wins thus far. The in-form American has more things going on for her that could potentially result in her victory. Here are three reasons why she could stun Swiatek in the Wimbledon final:

#1. Amanda Anisimova can cause Iga Swiatek's forehand to implode

Iga Swiatek's topspin heavy forehand is usually capable of causing a lot of damage. However, it also breaks down under certain conditions, especially when she's facing an ultra-aggressive shotmaker on the other side of the net. Amanda Anisimova is one of the tour's most cleanest ballstrikers, with the ability to redirect the ball at a whim when the opportunity presents itself.

Swiatek does have a good record against the tour's leading big-hitters. She leads Aryna Sabalenka 8-5 in their rivalry, though she lost to her 6-0 in the third set at the French Open a few weeks ago, bringing an end to her title defense in Paris. She also enjoys a 5-2 advantage in her rivalry with Madison Keys.

However, Keys used her powerful shotmaking to deny Swiatek a spot in the Australian Open final at the start of the season. She saved a match point in the semifinals to dash the Pole's dream of making the final in Melbourne.

Swiatek leads Elena Rybakina 5-4 in the head-to-head record, and has beaten her thrice this year. She has demonstrated the ability to handle the barrage of powerful shots coming at her but a player capable of peaking with their offensive brand of tennis often puts her in a spot of bother. The only player with an aggressive style of play to own Swiatek is Jelena Ostapenko, who has won all six of their matches, with at least one win on each surface.

While Anisimova employs a similar first-strike tennis tactic in the vein of Keys, Sabalenka and Rybakina, she prefers to take the ball on the rise like Ostapenko, unlike the other three. This often rushes her opponents and we saw her doing this successfully to Sabalenka in the semifinals. Swiatek could face the same problem while dealing with the American.

#2. Amanda Anisimova will be the most capable returner Iga Swiatek will face at Wimbledon 2025

Amanda Anisimova's ability to make a dent during return games could be another factor that tilts the final in her favor. Iga Swiatek hasn't encountered a player of her capabilities to put her under pressure during her own service games thus far.

Anisimova has won 38.2 percent of points on her opponent's first serve this year. The number goes up to 58.1 percent on second serve. Swiatek hasn't been found slacking in this department either. She has won 40.2 percent of points on her opponent's first serve this season, and 57.8 percent of points on second serve. Both have defended their serves well over the past two weeks, so gaining the upper hand during return games will be crucial.

The distinguishing factor would be some of Anisimova's laser-like returns, something which Swiatek hasn't encountered during the tournament so far. This could put her on the backfoot.

The American dealt with Sabalenka's powerful serve quite well in the previous round. Swiatek's serve, while effective, isn't as fast as Sabalenka's on a consistent basis. This could give Anisimova more breathing room to pounce on the Pole's serve, giving her an edge.

#3. Amanda Anisimova will have the underdog advantage in this match-up

Iga Swiatek's impressive achievements make her the massive favorite to win the title. She's in a familiar position, finding herself in another Major final. She has a perfect 5-0 clean sheet in Major finals. However, circumstances are slightly different this time. She hasn't won a title since her triumph at the French Open a year ago, the longest title drought of her career so far.

This could put Swiatek under more pressure than usual. She's not the one to usually buckle under such circumstances, though she did lose from a match point up for the first time in her career at this year's Australian Open. She had some other uncharacteristic losses during the season as well.

Amanda Anisimova could capitalize on this to make this her crowning moment. She's in her first Major final, so naturally she'll have some nerves too. However, she's not the favorite here given Swiatek's exceptional resume. Being the underdog could relieve her of some pressure, allowing her to swing freely towards the title.

