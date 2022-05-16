3 records Roger Federer could still achieve

Roger Federer is widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of the sport. Making his tour debut in 1998, he has been the epitome of sustained brilliance and longevity despite turning 40 last year.

During his stellar career, Federer has carved out records and milestones galore. He has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a tally bettered only by Rafael Nadal (21). The Swiss has won a record eight Wimbledon titles and a joint record with Pete Sampras of five US Open titles. He's also the only player in history to win 100 matches in two Majors - 102 at the Australian Open and 105 at Wimbledon.

The record six-time ATP Finals winner is also the only player to win ten titles at a tournament on two different surfaces - Halle (grass) and Basel (hardcourt). Federer's tally of 28 Masters 1000 titles is only bettered by Novak Djokovic (38) and Rafael Nadal (36). While Federer has achieved and broken so many records, there are a few records that are within his reach if his comeback is long term. Here's a look at three recrods that Federer could still achieve:

Roger Federer is confirmed for ATP500 Swiss Indoors in Basel. He will play his opening match on Tuesday, October 25. After getting through the first round, his next match will be on Thursday, October 27.

#1 Roger Federer could have the most match wins in the Open Era

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Roger Federer has had a storied career, particularly at Wimbledon, where he has won a record eight titles and over 100 matches.

So it was only fitting that the Swiss maestro reached the milestone of 1250 match wins at the grasscourt Major after beating Cameron Norrie in the third round last year.

ATP Tour @atptour



On September 30th, 1998 Roger Federer won his first ATP Tour match. In the 23 years that followed, he won 1250 more.

One of only five players to have won over 1000 singles matches, Federer is now just 24 match wins away from equalling Jimmy Connors' record.

Whether that happens this year remains to be seen, though, as the Swiss has not yet announced his return to action. Even if he returns during the grass swing, he might play a limited schedule, so Connors' record could remain intact this year.

#2 Roger Federer could have the most titles in the Open Era

Roger Federer won his last title at Basel 2019.

Roger Federer won his 100th title in Dubai in 2019, joining Jimmy Connors (109) as the only two players to win 100 singles titles.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner added to his tally that year by triumphing in Miami, Halle and Basel, taking his tally to 103 titles.

The 40-year-old played only six matches (5-1) in 2020, making the Australian Open semifinals. He played only 13 matches (9-4) last year, making the quarterfinals in Doha and Wimbledon.

If he doesn't suffer a relapse of his knee injury when he makes his comeback and play a light but consistent calendar, Federer could equal Connors' record tally some time next year.

#3 Roger Federer could become oldest men's singles Grand Slam winner in the Open Era

Roger Federer arrives in Zurich after his 2018 Australian Open win.

Roger Federer hasn't won a Major in more than four years since winning his sixth Australian Open title in 2018. During this period, he has made a few semifinals and one final at Wimbledon in 2019.

Federer was on the cusp of history in that 2019 Wimbledon title match. In a titanic clash with Djokovic, the then 37-year-old was one swing of his racquet away from replacing Ken Rosewall as the oldest men's singles Grand Slam winner in the Open Era.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion broke Djokovic late in the fifth set at 7-7 and served consecutive aces to arrive at double championship point. Federer missed his first serve on both points and Djokovic made him pay.

On the second championship point, the Swiss hesitantly went to the net on a weak second serve only for Djokovic to produce a delectable inch-perfect crosscourt forehand winner. Two points later, Federer dropped serve to hand Djokovic the break of serve back.

The Field @thefield_in



Wimbledon men's singles final.



Championship point Roger Federer.



And then Novak Djokovic came up with this.



What a match!



Wimbledon



July 14, 2019.

The match proceeded to a historic first-ever fifth-set tiebreak at 12-12, where Djokovic denied Federer a historic ninth Wimbledon and 21st Major title.

Roger Federer has played only four Majors since then - making the quarterfinals at the 2019 US Open and the semifinals at the 2020 Australian Open. Nevertheless, he's expected to be a Slam contender whenever he returns, especially at Wimbledon.

While incredibly improbable, it remains to be seen if the Swiss will break Rosewall's record before he eventually retires.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan