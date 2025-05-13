3 shocking results from Italian Open 2025 Day 7 ft. Naomi Osaka 

The 2025 Italian Open has kept tennis fans on the edge of their seats around the globe. With the clay-court major on the horizon, players will be hoping to give a final push as we enter the business end of the tournament.

With Iga Swiatek knocked out in the third round, there will be a new champion in the Italian Open women's competition this year. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, and Coco Gauff are among the favorites to win.

Americans Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Sebastian Korda were all eliminated before the fourth round. Tommy Paul is the only one remaining in the main draw and will lock horns with Alex De Minaur in the last 16.

Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the shocking results on Day Seven of the Italian Open:

3) Sebastian Korda

Korda in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Korda is one of the most talented players on tour. Despite a strong start to the season, he's struggled to maintain his rhythm and register consistent results across the globe. Apart from a runner-up finish in Adelaide and a quarterfinal run in Miami, the American has hardly made a significant impact on tour.

Korda entered Rome after a third-round exit in Madrid. He got back to winning ways by defeating Aleksandar Vukic in the second round but once again stumbled against Jaume Munar in the third. The Spaniard outclassed him in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Korda will be eager to raise his level ahead of the French Open, where he reached the third round last year. Despite a resilient effort against Carlos Alcaraz, the third seed eliminated him in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3.

2) Naomi Osaka

Osaka in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Second on the list is four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

Osaka has had a season filled with ups and downs so far. She struggled to finish her matches due to fitness concerns in the first two months but has conditioned herself better on clay. The Japanese professional secured a runner-up finish in Adelaide and reached the fourth round in Miami, which were her best results this year.

Osaka entered Rome after a solid title triumph in Saint Malo. She continued her rich vein of form by cruising past Sara Errani, Viktorija Golubic, and Marie Bouzkova in the first three rounds. Despite a resilient effort against Peyton Stearns, the American outlasted her in a marathon three-set bout, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4).

After two hours and 41 minutes, Osaka ended up on the receiving end of a close encounter in Rome. The former World No. 1 will have a lot of positives to take back from her run and will be high on confidence while entering Paris this month.

1) Andrea Vavassori / Simone Bolelli

Vavassori and Bolelli exit the Italian Open - Source: Getty

Lastly, Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli suffered an early exit in the Italian Open on Day Seven.

Vavassori and Bolelli have made a strong start to the season by securing a runner-up finish in the Australian Open and a title-winning run in the Rotterdam Open. They also reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships but lost to Robin Haase and Hendrik Jebens in three sets.

The Italians entered Rome as the fifth seeds this year. They were one of the favorites to win the doubles competition but succumbed to a three-set loss against Federico Bondioli and Carlo Alberto Caniato in the first round. Their Italian compatriots advanced to the second round, 7-6(5), 6-7(10), 10-8.

