3 tennis couples entered Wimbledon 2025: How many survived 2R ft. Gael Monfils-Elina Svitolina

Wimbledon 2025 is in full flow, as most of the second-round matches in both the men's and women's draws ended on Thursday, July 3. The competition has seen a large chunk of the seeded players lose within the first two rounds, as 19 of the men's seeds and 17 of the women's seeds have already bowed out.

This year, three tennis couples entered the main draw of Wimbledon 2025. As usual, there was extra spotlight on these players.

Let's look at the three couples and where they are standing in the competition after the end of the second round

#1 Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina

In Picture: Monfils and Svitolina (Getty)

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina are the only married tennis couple within the main draw at the 2025 Wimbledon. While Svitolina is a former semifinalist at Wimbledon (reached the last-four in 2019 and 2023), Monfils has never been able to get past the fourth round at the Championships, reaching the last 16 back in 2018.

At this year's Wimbledon, Svitolina entered as the 14th seed and started with a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win over Hungary's Anna Bondar in the first round. She then easily won against Russian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-4 in the second round. She will now face the 24th seed, Elise Mertens, in the third round on Friday, July 4.

Meanwhile, Monfils was unseeded at this year's Championships, and the Frenchman began his campaign with a showdown against eighteenth seed Ugo Humbert in the first round. The veteran won a five-set thriller, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-2 to reach the second round. He faced off against Marton Fucsovics in the second round on July 3, but the match could not be completed due to the Wimbledon curfew rules.

Squared at two sets all, if Monfils manages to win the one-set shootout on Friday (July 4), he will either face tenth seed Ben Shelton or Rinki Hijikata in the next round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa

In Picture: Badosa and Tsitsipas (Getty)

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have been one of the high-profile tennis couples to have entered Wimbledon 2025. Both of them have middling records at SW19, as neither of them has ever been past the fourth round at the grasscourt Major. While he reached the Round of 16 in 2018 and 2023, Badosa made it that far on three occasions, in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Both Tsitsipas and Badosa had horrible Wimbledon campaigns this time around, as they bowed out in the first round. Tsitsipas was the 24th seed, but retired in his first match against French qualifier Valentin Royer after losing the first two sets. Badosa, who was the ninth seed, lost 2-6, 6-3, 4-6 against Katie Boulter in the first round.

After their losses, there have also been rumors about both of them splitting up, adding to their already considerable on-court worries, as both players are dealing with injuries. They had a small split last year but got back together during the French Open.

#3 Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter

In picture: Boulter and De Minaur(Getty)

The last tennis couple to be in action at this year's Championships is Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter. Regarding their records at Wimbledon, De Minaur reached the quarterfinals here last year but withdrew from his match against Novak Djokovic due to injury. On the other hand, Boulter has never been past the third round at her home Slam.

De Minaur is the eleventh seed at this year's Wimbledon, and began his campaign with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (2) against Roberto Carballes Baena. He then faced off against French qualifier Arthur Cazaux, against whom he lost the first set, but recovered to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-0. His third-round opponent is Danish qualifier August Holmgren, whom he will face on Saturday, July 5.

Meanwhile, Boulter, who was unseeded, began her campaign with an upset, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 against ninth seed Paula Badosa in the first round. However, the home favorite could not hold the momentum, losing 7-6 (7), 2-6, 1-6 against Argentine lucky loser Solana Sierra in the second round.

