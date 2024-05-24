Stefanos Tsitsipas recently confirmed that he and his girlfriend Paula Badosa are back together following a brief breakup. The Greek also opened up on what had led to their split a few weeks ago.

Tsitsipas and Badosa first made their relationship public in 2023 after being spotted together at the French Open. However, on May 5, just a few weeks shy of their first anniversary, Badosa announced that she and Tsitsipas had parted ways, highlighting that the split was amicable.

The Greek has now revealed that he 's back with his girlfriend.

"We're together," Stefanos Tsitsipas told SDNA (translated from Greek).

Despite their public breakup, the tennis players were spotted together in Monte Carlo last week. They were all smiles as they waved at the cameras during a shopping spree. The couple has now reunited in Paris ahead of the 2024 French Open and recently enjoyed a dinner date at Mavrommatis in the capital city.

About their reunion, Tsitsipas said:

"I will explain why some people make up different stories about us. Not that I care, but I think people shouldn't take it that way. Neither Paula did anything wrong, nor did I do anything wrong. It was hard for us being apart and I was going through some hard times too."

"I would say that I didn't manage it very well either, because I was feeling the pressure of the tour, of my work," he added.

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas recently dealt with back injuries, which hampered their campaigns.

Stefanos Tsitsipas: "I feel Paula Badosa is my person"

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open (Image Source: Getty)

Stefanos Tsitsipas briefly dropped out of the top-10 earlier this year. He, however, re-entered the list after winning his third Monte-Carlo Masters title a few weeks ago.

The former World No. 3 confessed that his on-court struggles started interfering with his relationship, which is why he had initially decided to part ways with Paula Badosa.

"It seemed like a mountain to combine these two (personal and professional life) and I made the decision to take a break," he told SDNA.

After recently reconnecting with the Spaniard, though, Tsitsipas said that he realized that she's “his person.”

"After two-three weeks, I realized that she is the person who has supported me a lot. And when she tried to talk to me about meeting, I felt how intense the love we have for each other is," he said of the former World No. 2.

"I realized that this relationship I have with Paula is completely different from any other relationship I have had in the past, I feel that she is my person, and we understand each other," he added. "And that puts more value in everything I do, and I want her by my side as often as possible. So yes, we've reconnected, and we're in good shape!"

Tsitsipas and Badosa are gearing up for the 2024 French Open. The Greek will kick off his campaign on Sunday, May 26, against Marton Fucsovics, while Badosa takes on Katie Boulter the same day.