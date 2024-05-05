Paula Badosa recently announced that she and Stefanos Tsitsipas are no longer together. The Spaniard fondly looked back on their relationship and noted that the decision was “amicable.”

Badosa and Tsitsipas made their relationship public during the 2023 French Open by uniquely updating their Spotify profile pictures to selfies of them together. The former World No. 2, who missed the tournament due to back injury, was also spotted in Stefanos Tsitsipas’ player’s box during his fourth-round match.

In February, the former couple revealed that they began communicating during last year’s Italian Open, with Tsitsipas initiating the conversation after Paula Badosa’s second-round win against Ons Jabeur.

The pair also created a joint Instagram account called “tsitsidosa” and gave fans a peek into their journey, which included numerous vacations -- the account has since been deleted. Tsitsipas and Badosa also supported each other’s professional careers and shared their dreams of making history as a couple.

However, announcing the conclusion of their journey on Sunday, May 5, Badosa said:

"After careful consideration and many cherished moments together, Stefanos and I have decided to amicably part ways," she wrote on her Instagram story.

"We have shared a journey filled with love and learning, and it is as friends with immense mutual respect that we now choose to move forward on our own paths," she added.

During their time together, Paula Badosa also “coached” Stefanos Tsitsipas and his brother Petros to their first doubles title at the 2023 European Open in Antwerp. The duo shared a close bond with each other’s families.

"We are grateful for the support of our friends, family, and all who have been part of our story," Badosa wrote in her recent breakup statement.

"As we transition into this new chapter of our lives, we continue to wish each other nothing but the best in our endeavors. We kindly ask for privacy during this time, and we thank you for your understanding and respect," she added.

Paula Badosa announces breakup Instagram

Paula Badosa wished Stefanos Tsitsipas on his Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 win

Badosa and Tsitsipas teamed up for the 2024 Tie Break Tens event in Indian Wells

The last time Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas were officially spotted together was after the 2024 Miami Open. The Greek was seen prepping his then girlfriend on green clay before her Charleston Open campaign.

He then traveled to Europe, where he clinched his third Monte-Carlo Masters title, thus ending his two-year-long drought of winning big titles. Speculation was rife about his separation from Badosa when she failed to share a congratulatory message after his victory. The Spaniard, however, quashed the rumors at the time by wishing him via an official video message a few days later.

Tsitsipas was also captured intently watching Badosa’s opening-round match in Stuttgart during his appearance on Tennis Channel.

As per reports from Spanish media, the former couple’s most recent outing came during the ongoing Madrid Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who suffered an opening-match defeat at the event, is currently in Monte Carlo, where he resides. Meanwhile, Badosa, who similarly lost her opening match, has already reached Rome ahead of the 1000 event.