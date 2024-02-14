Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa recently shared details of their love story on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Former World No. 3 Tsitsipas and former World No. 2 Badosa started dating in May 2023, and have been inseparable since. The power couple frequently gives fans a peek into their lives together and are also spotted in the players’ box during each other’s matches.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is currently not competing, recently accompanied Paula Badosa to Doha, where she competed in the 2024 Qatar Open. During their visit, the couple took part in a Valentine’s Day quiz hosted by former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli for Sky Sports.

When Bartoli asked who among the two approached the other first, Tsitsipas admitted that it was him. The Greek texted Badosa after her second-round victory against Ons Jabeur at the 2023 Italian Open. He also revealed the congratulatory message he sent to the Spaniard.

"Rome - second round against Ons Jabeur. I remember the message clearly. I said, clinical, great tennis out there, what else…" the Greek said.

Paula Badosa interjected with her version of the incident. The 26-year-old hilariously revealed that she tried to play hard to get, but eventually failed.

"Like, [he said] amazing performance. And I just finished the match and I saw it, and I was like, ‘Paula, wait for an hour, play it tough.’ Five minutes and I replied," she laughed. "Very weak."

Stefanos Tsitsipas also divulged that he was the first to say ‘I love you’ to his girlfriend.

"I did. In Paris, yes. The best city to start this," he said, smiling.

"Romantic place," Paula Badosa echoed.

Paula Badosa exits Qatar Open 2024, Stefanos Tsitsipas scheduled to play in Mexico

Stefanos Tsitsipas pictured in Paula Badosa's box at the 2024 Qatar Open

Paula Badosa, currently ranked World No. 79, accepted a wild card to compete at the 2024 Qatar Open. Her campaign was off to a positive start as she won her opening-round match against American Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

The Spaniard, however, suffered a second-round defeat to 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, despite scoring a bagel against the Canadian in the opening set - 6-0, 2-6, 3-6.

Badosa, who spent a major part of 2023 on the sidelines tending to injuries, has now registered four wins in the 2024 season so far, alongside as many losses. Her best run has been reaching the third round of the Australian Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, hasn’t played any tour-level matches since his 2024 Australian Open loss. The Greek commenced his campaign representing his country at the United Cup. He registered one victory and one defeat at the event.

In Melbourne, the 25-year-old was defending his runner-up finish from 2023, but his run was halted by American Taylor Fritz in the fourth round. Tsitsipas has since competed in Greece's Davis Cup tie against Romania, where he scored one win. He is yet to play a tour-level match albeit.

Tsitsipas is next scheduled to take part in the ATP 250 Mifel Tennis Open in Los Cabos, Mexico [February 19-24], where he is the defending champion.