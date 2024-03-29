WATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas preps girlfriend Paula Badosa in on-court practice on clay ahead of her Charleston Open campaign

Stefanos Tsitsipas and his girlfriend Paula Badosa recently traded hits on a green claycourt at an academy in Miami.

Tsitsipas and Badosa weathered a tough Sunshine Double this year. While the Greek exited the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open in the fourth round and the second rounds, respectively, the Spaniard missed Indian Wells due to injury before losing to Aryna Sabalenka in the second round in Miami.

Both players will be eager to get things right during this year's European clay season, which begins in April. To get their preparations underway, Stefanos Tsitsipas and his girlfriend knocked a few balls back and forth at a Miami Beach academy.

A video of their practice session surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday (March 29). The World No. 11 stood on the nearer side of the court and was getting underneath the ball well. Paula Badosa, on her part, was also getting a lot of depth on her groundstrokes.

Following their practice, Tsitsipas and Badosa shared a cute moment off-court, showing their fans that they had recently come up with a custom greeting.

The former World No. 2's next tournament campaign will come at the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open, which begins on April 1 and also employs green clay. In that context, the couple trading hits on the surface makes a lot of sense.

The Greek, meanwhile, will next play at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters later in April. He is a two-time champion in the Principality and also currently resides there.

Stefanos Tsitsipas poses for pictures with coach and kids of Miami academy after practice with Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas signs giant balls at the 2023 US Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas spared a moment to interact with the academy's coach, Massimiliano Rosichetti, and his wards following his practice with Paula Badosa. The Greek also watched a kid with a single-handed backhand and was visibly chuffed at his mastery of the one-hander.

Towards the end of their session, Tsitsipas took photos with the coach and some kids from the Miami academy. The 25-year-old's gesture hardly comes as a surprise, given how generous he is to fans of the game.

At last year's Australian Open, the former World No. 3 came up with a rather heartfelt gesture: handing out pre-signed merchandise to the fans. He also offered his most devout fans a premium Instagram subscription, where they have access to exclusive content.