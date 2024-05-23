Newly broken-up Stefanos Tsitsipas & Paula Badosa go out together in Paris, spotted at Greek restaurant ahead of French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa were spotted together in Paris as they visited a Greek restaurant days before they kicked off their French Open campaign. The pair had announced their breakup early in May but were spotted together in Monaco as well, not too long ago.

Tsitsipas and Badosa visited the Michelin star Greek restaurant Mavrommatis in Paris. Mavrommatis opened in 1993 and it was awarded the Michelin star in 2018.

The famed chef Andrea Mavrommatis took to his Instagram account to post pictures with Tsitsipas and Badosa and wished them well for the upcoming Roland Garros.

He captioned the post: "We had the great pleasure of welcoming Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa for dinner at the Mavrommatis restaurant. What a joy to share a moment with this athletes before the ROLAND-GARROS tournament. We wish you good luck and much success!"

Tennis stars Tsitsipas and Badosa got together in June 2023. The pair even launched a joint Instagram account where they shared moments of their life. However, after almost a year together, on May 5, the Badosa announced the end of their relationship and said that the decision was mutual.

"After careful consideration and many cherished moments together, Stefanos and I have decided to amicably part ways. We have shared a journey filled with love and learning, and it is as friends with immense mutual respect that we now choose to move forward on our own paths," Badosa wrote on her Instagram story.

The pair were believed to have broken up but with their recent outings, it is unknown if they are back together or if they are hanging out as friends.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa were spotted holding hands in Monaco weeks after their breakup

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Following their breakup announcement on May 5, Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas shocked everyone by being spotted together on the streets of Monte Carlo on May 18. The pair was spotted shopping before driving away in Tsitsipas' Aston Martin.

Several X (formerly Twitter) accounts posted about the pair as they walked on the streets of Monte Carlo holding hands.

The 2024 French Open draw took place on Thursday (May 23) and it has been revealed that Tsitsipas and Badosa will begin their campaigns in Paris on May 26.

The ninth-seed Greek will take on Hungarian player Marton Fucsovics in the first round. Meanwhile, Spaniard Badosa will be up against 26th seed Katie Boulter.