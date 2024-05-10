3 tennis couples who maintained their friendships even after their break-up ft. Maria Sharapova & Grigor Dimitrov

In line with most professions, tennis too has introduced numerous people to each other, many of whom ended up finding love, forming relationships, and in some cases, their life partners. However, many of these relationships do not always end up working out, and translate to just another story in the history of tennis.

From Steffi Graff and Andre Agassi to John McEnroe and Chris Evert, there have been all sorts of couples within the international tennis circuit, the former being along the lines of those who had their fairytale wedding, and the latter along the lines of those who failed to make it work.

Similarly, there are a few couples who despite failed relationships continue to remain cordial and speak well about their partners. On that note, here are a few tennis players who continued to maintain a cordial relationship after their breakup.

#3 Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa recently went public about her breakup with former World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas after more than a year of dating.

The two were almost regulars at each other's matches and would share glimpses of their times on social media. However, their support was not just restricted to the tennis court as the Greek tennis player played an important role in the Spaniard's recovery process in 2022 when she struggled with injuries.

Paula Badosa and Stefano Tsitsipas (right)

A couple of days back, however, Badosa shared an emotional Instagram post announcing their decision to amicably part ways. However, comparing it to what happened between Maria Sharapova and Grigor Dmitrov, the two deem it to be about wrong timings than anything else and seem to be on cordial terms despite the breakup.

Speaking about the same, Badosa said (via Tennis 365):

“When we were great, the relationship was great. Other times, we have our own careers, our own things, and sometimes it’s better to separate ways. This reminds me a lot of the story of Maria and Grigor, where you meet the right person but maybe in the wrong moment. It’s a little bit like this.

She added, “We have a great relationship between us. He’s a great guy and I wish him the best. I know that it’s the same on his side. I have so much support from everyone: my family, my team, my friends. I even feel support from his team and his family.

#2 Kim Clijsters and Lleyton Hewitt

Belgian tennis player Kim Clijsters dated Australian tennis sensation Lleyton Hewitt in the early 2000s and the couple was set to be married until they called it off in 2004 which was a crucial time in both their careers

Both tennis stars achieved the World No.1 ranking in their respective categories and the Australian even won a few Grand Slams while Clijsters reached the finals of quite a few.

Kim Clijsters (right) and Lleyton Hewitt

The couple announced their engagement in 2003 and called it off less than a year later. However, despite the same, the two mostly only have good things to say about each other.

Reflecting on the same on the Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast, Clijsters said:

"Being in a relationship with Lleyton (Hewitt) was something that, I learned a lot from him, and from the coaches that he was working with. He worked with Darren Cahill, who, to me, is the greatest coach we have in our sport. Even Roger Rasheed,"

She added, "He (Hewitt) was very committed and focused, and just so professional. Now that I'm older, I realize how important that part of my life has been in my development in tennis. The effort, the patience."

After the breakup, Clijsters went on to marry American basketball coach and former player Brian Lynch while Hewitt married Australian actress Rebecca Cartwright.

#1 Maria Sharapova and Grigor Dimitrov

Former World No.1 Maria Sharapova dated Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov for almost two years before they broke up in 2015. They often caught the media's attention because the couple was rightfully recognized as a tennis power couple.

Sharapova and Dimitrov were admired as a couple by not just their fans but also the media, especially after the two went public with their relationship during the 2013 Madrid Open and because they were often seen supporting each other during their matches.

However, Sharapova soon realized that being in a relationship at that point in their careers was not the best option for either of them, Hence, around the Wimbledon Championship in 2015, the two decided to call it quits.

Talking about the same in her autobiography, Unstoppable, Sharapova wrote:

"I was supposed to be focused, getting prepared for my own matches, my own triumphs and defeats, on the largest stage of my career," Sharapova wrote.

She added, "I had been watching his match that day only because I’d lost early at those championships. So his good memory was my bad memory. What meant everything to him happened only because I had lost," she added.

While the former World No. 3 continues to play on the international circuit, Sharapova sought retirement from tennis in 2020 after winning five Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold.