Maria Sharapova once discussed her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Grigor Dimitrov.

Back in the day, Sharapova and Dimitrov were one of the power couples of tennis. They went public with their relationship during the 2013 Madrid Open. However, their romance didn't stand the test of time, as they broke up in July 2015.

Sharapova, who finished as the runner-up in the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid in 2013, losing to Serena Williams, spoke with the media after her semifinal win over Ana Ivanovic regarding her relationship with Dimitrov.

When questioned about grainy pictures of her and the Bulgarian emerging in tabloids, the Russian responded that they had been together for a while. However, she made it clear that she prefers not to discuss her personal life.

"Unfortunately my answer is going to be a lot shorter than your question (Laughter)," Sharapova said.

"I think everyone knows that I don't really discuss my personal life. We've been seeing each other for a while. You know, it's just news to us that someone took a picture of us now after this time," he added.

When asked if she would ever consider playing mixed doubles with her then-beau Grigor Dimitrov, Maria Sharapova replied in the negative, indicating that such a scenario wasn't going to happen anytime soon.

"Last time I played mixed doubles was about like I would say ten years ago. Didn't go too well. Decided that's just not my thing," the former World No. 1 said.

Maria Sharapova once revealed the reason behind her breakup with Grigor Dimitrov

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova and Grigor Dimitrov ended their relationship during the 2015 Wimbledon Championships. Sharapova faced defeat against eventual champion Serena Williams, while Dimitrov exited in the third round.

In her autobiography 'Unstoppable,' (2017), Sharapova explained she realized that, at that specific juncture in her life, being with Dimitrov wasn't feasible, as she needed to prioritize her own growth and well-being.

"I was supposed to be focused, getting prepared for my own matches, my own triumphs and defeats, on the largest stage of my career," Sharapova wrote.

"I had been watching his match that day only because I’d lost early at those championships. So his good memory was my bad memory. What meant everything to him happened only because I had lost," she added.

Both have moved on since then, with Sharapova now a mother to her nearly two-year-old son Theodore with her fiancé Alexander Gilkes, while Dimitrov remains single.