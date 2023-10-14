3 Tennis players who are dating social media influencers ft. Nick Kyrgios 

Nick Kyrgios has only managed to play one game on the main tour this year. The Australian has had an injury-ridden season and is still in recovery mode before he makes his comeback.

After having one of the strongest campaigns in his career in 2022, Kyrgios hasn't been able to solidify his status as a top contender on the men's tour. However, his life in general off the court has been quite stable. The 28-year-old credits his influencer girlfriend Costeen Hatzi for playing a major role in shifting his approach towards things.

The dating scene in men's tennis is as diverse and intriguing as the sport itself. While fans cheer for their favorite players on the court, they're also intrigued by the romances blooming off it.

Several young stars like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex de Minaur, and Sebastian Korda have turned heads by dating older women, demonstrating that age is just a number when it comes to love.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios and Taylor Fritz have found love in the world of social media influencers. Their relationships showcase the blending of two worlds: professional sports and digital influence. These new-age tennis stars are not only making a mark on the court but also breaking the internet with their partnerships.

On that note, let's take a look at three men's tennis players who are in a relationship with social media influencers:

#3 Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle: A modern-day duo in love and tennis

The power couple pictured at the Laver Cup 2023

Taylor Fritz has been making waves with his emphatic performances in the past few years. The American has already bagged seven ATP titles on the main tour and also reached the quarterfinals at the US Open and the Wimbledon Championships.

What's making his journey even more exciting is his relationship with Morgan Riddle, a passionate influencer and content creator who's on a mission to "make tennis cool again."

Fritz and Riddle began dating in June 2020. Their relationship has taken them to new heights in both tennis and the world of social media.

The American's remarkable win against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters final marked a significant career milestone.

He also starred in the Netflix series "Break Point," which featured the lives of professional tennis players on tour, especially through the four Major tournaments.

Morgan Riddle has played an essential role in his career by always supporting him on tour. She frequently travels with Fritz to document his tournaments, leveraging her significant following of nearly 400,000 TikTok and over 190,000 Instagram followers to make tennis more appealing to younger generations.

As an influencer and content creator, Riddle's mission is to break down the barriers that may have made tennis seem "uncool" to some in America.

She explains the sport's nuances and provides insights into the annual tennis schedule, rankings, and tournament experience. Riddle's efforts received both praise and criticism, but Fritz stood by her, appreciating her positive influence on the sport.

"I think what she did was awesome for our sport. It got a ton of people looking at it. I think you get your typical older fan who may be upset about it. I don't understand how anyone can get upset about it," Taylor Fritz told the media.

Fritz and Riddle met on the dating app Raya in Los Angeles, and despite their demanding careers, they celebrated their three-year anniversary in June 2023.

Riddle's background includes growing up in Minnesota and living in New York City in her young adult years. Tennis wasn't a significant part of her life before, but her partnership with Fritz has immersed her in the world of the sport.

While the couple travels approximately 30 weeks per year, they have mastered the art of balancing their individual careers and personal lives. Understanding each other's needs, whether it's filming vlogs or practicing, forms the foundation of their strong partnership.

#2. Nick Kyrgios finds love: A closer look into his relationship with Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi pictured at the 2022 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios, the Australian tennis sensation, is not only known for his on-court prowess but also for his flamboyant behavior and unforgettable antics. His career has been marked by talent, mood swings, and his outspoken comments about rivals.

Kyrgios entered professional tennis in 2013 and quickly adjusted to the men's tour. He reached a career-high ranking of World No. 13 in 2016 and captured three significant main tour titles (Japan Open, Atlanta Open, Marseille Open) the same year. His tennis journey has been nothing short of turbulent, but he continues to make waves, both on and off the court.

In December 2021, Kyrgios made headlines when he went public with his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi. He shared a heartwarming picture of the couple on his Instagram account with a caption that read:

"I’m blessed 🙏🏽 This is to the New year & a chance for all of us to get it right."

It was a moment that captured the hearts of his fans and marked the beginning of a new chapter in Kyrgios' life. Hatzi reciprocated the sentiment on her own Instagram, and her follower count soared after the Australian's announcement.

Costeen Hatzi, affectionately known as "Cos" by Kyrgios, is a 23-year-old blogger based in Sydney. She also runs her own business, Casa Amor Interiors, specializing in selling minimalist and trendy interior decorations. The couple has been open about their relationship, frequently sharing updates on their adventures together since going official.

The bond between Kyrgios and Hatzi is palpable. The Sydney-based blogger/ influencer was also present in London when Kyrgios reached his first-ever Grand Slam final at Wimbledon.

Even though the Australian couldn't get over the line against Novak Djokovic, Hatzi and Kyrgios' team supported him religiously throughout the tournament and pushed him to perform at his top potential.

Kyrgios has had a troublesome time dealing with injuries this year. However, he managed to make up some quality time for his family and explored different parts of the world with his girlfriend.

The 28-year-old recently wished Hatzi on social media with an admirable message, calling her his best friend and a great partner in life.

"Who you choose to go through this life with is probably the most important decision you make. I’d choose you every time…. Happy birthday to my closest friend, the person who hates me one minute and loves me the next, the best girlfriend, my biggest fan, my love, and a great partner in life. So happy to bring another year of life in with you! I love you," Nick Kyrgios wrote.

#1. Tommy Paul: Love, Tennis, and Business - Meet his influencer girlfriend Paige Lorenze

The couple pictured at the Laver Cup 2023

Tommy Paul, the talented American tennis player, reached a major career milestone in the 2023 Australian Open, becoming the first American man to reach the semifinals since 2009. While his on-court success was celebrated, it was nearly overshadowed by his supportive girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, who was there to cheer him on during the tournament.

Following his quarterfinal victory over Ben Shelton in Melbourne, Paul took a moment to express his affection for Lorenze during an on-court interview. He wished her a happy birthday and urged the crowd to do the same, showcasing the love and appreciation they share.

“It’s my girlfriend Paige’s birthday tomorrow,” Tommy Paul told the crowd. “So, if you guys see her, make sure you wish her a happy birthday.”

The couple has been sharing their journey on social media, with Paul posting heartwarming photos on his Instagram. But Paige Lorenze is much more than just a supportive partner. She is a 23-year-old influencer and entrepreneur based in Sydney.

The Australian founded Dairy Boy, a lifestyle and clothing brand in 2021. The brand offers a range of loungewear, denim, and candles, and she has ambitious plans to expand its offerings, including homeware. Lorenze envisions creating a brand that reflects her unique style and aesthetic.

The couple's relationship became public in the fall of 2022 when they shared affectionate posts on their social media accounts. Their bond goes beyond the digital world, with Lorenze traveling with Paul to support him during his matches.

She stands by his side, both in the stands and behind the scenes. She even helps him with pre-game preparations. Paul's humorous anecdote about Lorenze blow-drying his underwear before a match at the 2023 Mexico Open, became a delightful insight into their dynamic.

"No one really knows how much we had to do to get ready for this match,” he said. “I had my girlfriend and my trainer blow drying my underwear this morning, trying to get me ready," he told the reporters.

Lorenze is also learning to play tennis thanks to Paul, and she has documented her progress on Instagram, sharing their shared passion for the sport.

"T (referring to Tommy Paul) said I've made a lot of progress," Paige Lorenze said while sharing a video of playing tennis with her boyfriend

Together, Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze make a powerful couple, on and off the court, offering a glimpse into the intersection of love, tennis, and entrepreneurship in their lives.