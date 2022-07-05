3 players who broke tennis world records in the first week of Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2022 has gotten off to a fantastic start with three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic and two-time winner Rafael Nadal rolling into the second week of the oldest Grand Slam event.

On the women's side, Serena Williams was making a comeback but was dumped out in the first round itself. While there have been many upsets and surprises in the first week, there have also been three players who have created world records in the sport. Let's take a look at the players who shattered records at SW19 this year.

3) Novak Djokovic the only player to win 80 matches in all 4 Majors

After opting out of the preparatory events before Wimbledon like Queens, Halle, Mallorca and Eastbourne, many tennis experts predicted that he would be undercooked in the first week of Wimbledon 2022.

OptaAce @OptaAce 80 - Novak #Djokovic is the first male player in the Open Era with 80+ main draw wins in all four Grand Slam tournaments (85 at the Roland Garros, 82 at the Australian Open, 81 at the US Open and 80 in #Wimbledon ). Boundless. 80 - Novak #Djokovic is the first male player in the Open Era with 80+ main draw wins in all four Grand Slam tournaments (85 at the Roland Garros, 82 at the Australian Open, 81 at the US Open and 80 in #Wimbledon). Boundless. https://t.co/tUCgAmPnBm

After winning the first round match against Soon Woo Kwon, he became the first man in the Open Era to win 80 matches in all four Grand Slam tournaments. The Serb has now reached the quarterfinals, beating wildcard Tim van Rijthoven in the fourth round.

French Open Champion Iga Swiatek beat Jana Fett in her first-round match at SW19, which was her 36th win in a row and created a new WTA record for the longest unbeaten streak this century. The Pole won six consecutive titles and had a dream start to 2022. Venus Williams held the previous record for the longest winning streak of 35 matches in women's tennis.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



No.1 seed Iga Swiatek speaks after a record-breaking win on Centre Court



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 "I'm really motivated to play well here"No.1 seed Iga Swiatek speaks after a record-breaking win on Centre Court "I'm really motivated to play well here"No.1 seed Iga Swiatek speaks after a record-breaking win on Centre Court#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/Sly0oXVAp0

After winning the first two rounds, the World No. 1 lost to Aliza Cornet in straight sets. It was a poor match from Swiatek with too many unforced errors from her side of the net.

With the loss against Cornet, Swiatek's streak ended at 37 matches, which is now the record on the WTA tour for this century.

1) John Isner

Entering the tournament as the 20th seed, John Isner had a stellar Wimbledon this year despite losing in the third round. The American beat two-time champion Andy Murray for the first time in nine attempts at his home Slam.

Isner also beat the record for the total number of aces served through one's career in his third-round match against the talented Jannik Sinner. The American went past Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic’s record of 13,728.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon

• Fifth man to reach 1000 aces at

• Breaks record for most aces on the ATP Tour



serving up a treat 🂡 🃁 🂱 🃑 • 54 aces in the first round• Fifth man to reach 1000 aces at #Wimbledon • Breaks record for most aces on the ATP Tour @JohnIsner serving up a treat 🂡 🃁 🂱 🃑 • 54 aces in the first round• Fifth man to reach 1000 aces at #Wimbledon• Breaks record for most aces on the ATP Tour@JohnIsner serving up a treat 🂡 🃁 🂱 🃑 https://t.co/A2e3buG81e

Although he lost to Jannik Sinner, he will hope to add more aces to the world record when the hardcourt season begins.

