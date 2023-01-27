3 things at stake for Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the 2023 Australian Open final with a 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 win over American Tommy Paul. The Serb produced a sensational performance to reach his 33rd Grand Slam final, where he will face third-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Greek reached his second Major final by beating Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3. He will face Djokovic for the 13th time, with the Serb leading their head-to-head, 10-2.

The two players locked horns four times during the 2022 season and Djokovic won all four of those matches. Both players are coming into the final without having lost a single match in 2023. Tsitsipas has produced some brilliant performances so far, but he will have to be at his absolute best in order to beat Djokovic.

The Serb will be chasing a few milestones during Sunday's final. Here's a look at 3 achievements at stake for Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final.

#3. World No. 1 ranking

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will both be tussling for the top spot in the ATP rankings on Sunday. Whoever wins the match will dethrone Carlos Alcaraz as the World No. 1.

The Serb entered the Australian Open ranked fifth in the world and right now, he is second in the live rankings. However, victory in the final will see him go up to No. 1.

Djokovic holds the record for the most weeks at the top of the ATP rankings at 373. He lost the top-spot in the rankings to Daniil Medvedev last June but has a good chance of reclaiming it on Sunday given his recent form.

#2. 10th Australian Open title

2023 Australian Open - Day 12

Djokovic will be eyeing a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Sunday. The Serb has already won the Asia-Pacific Major nine times, which is more than any man in the tournament's history.

If Djokovic defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday, he will win his 10th title in Melbourne and will become only the second man to triumph ten or more times at a Grand Slam. He will also become only the third player, male or female, to win a single Major tournament on ten or more occasions.

Novak Djokovic was the champion in each of his last three appearances at the Australian Open and currently has a 27-match winning streak in the competition. He will be eager to extend it to 28 on Sunday.

#1. 22nd Grand Slam title to equal the all-time record

Arguably the biggest milestone Novak Djokovic will be chasing on Sunday is a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam singles title.

The Serb won his 21st Major at Wimbledon last year to narrow in on Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Majors. Djokovic has a very good chance of leveling the Spaniard's tally in Melbourne and being the joint-holder of the record for the most Grand Slam singles titles by any male player.

Novak Djokovic has looked in sensational form throughout the tournament and has dropped just one set. The 35-year-old looks in very good nick at the moment and Stefanos Tsitsipas will need to do something really special to prevent him from winning his 22nd Major.

