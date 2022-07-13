3 unseeded players who impressed in Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic faced an unseeded opponent in Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final for the first time in his career. The temperamental Australian, who played in his first Grand Slam final, lost in four sets to hand Novak Djokovic his 21st Grand Slam title.

While the Australian started the match superbly and dictated proceedings in the opening set with his powerful serve and forehand, he was unable to maintain that level from the second set onwards. Despite being the underdog in his first major final, the immensely talented Australian looked like he belonged on the big stage.

While Kyrgios was unseeded, most players would pick the Australian as being the most capable athlete capable of a deep run among players not seeded. Despite that, there were some players who weren't given a seed but were impressive over the last fortnight. Let's take a look at 3 such unseeded players who impressed at SW19

Playing his second Wimbledon, Brandon Nakashima was the most promising youngster after Carlos Alcaraz. The 20-year-old who is ranked No. 49 in the world, made it to the fourth round where he lost to Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios in a five-set thriller.

After his first-round loss at Wimbledon 2021, the American was able to make it to the second week of the All England Club for the first time in his career this year.

In his second-round match against last year's semifinalist Denis Shapolov, his baseline play was very solid and he also consistently served well. If he can develop his serve and volley, we could see him make a deeper run at SW19 next year.

2) Tim Van Rijthoven

Tim Van Rijthoven played some amazing tennis at SW19.

Tim Van Rijthoven rose to prominence before the start of third Major of the year after he defeated World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships. At SW19, he continued his good form with a first-round win against Federico Delbonis.

In the second round, he defeated the big serving Reily Opelka in a tough four-setter which lasted more than three hours. He also managed to defeat World No. 20 Nicoloz Bashivalli in straight sets in the third round.

Although he lost in the fourth round to eventual winner Novak Djokovic, he played quite well and managed the second set from the 21-time Grand Slam Champion.

1) Cristian Garin

Christian Garin’s victory over 19th seed Alex De Minaur was amongst the top 3 matches of this year’s Wimbledon. The Chilean played exquisite tennis in the fifth set and managed to eke out a narrow victory over the talented Australian to reach the quarterfinals at SW19. Notably, he had lost to the same opponent in the first round of Eastbourne, a tournament which ended just before Wimbledon.

While he lost to Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals, this was his best performance in a Grand Slam tournament.

