What we eat is what we become, and that is why diet is possibly as important as training athletes, including tennis players. Consistency and discipline in eating habits are just as important as regular physical training.

All athletes follow strict diets according to their needs and wants. While their diets might sometimes look unusual from a fan's perspective, they are backed with a really strong explanation.

From Bjorn Borg to Martina Navratilova, many tennis icons have faced difficulties following strict diets. However, players like Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are well known for their surprisingly disciplined eating habits.

Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the unusual diets followed by tennis players:

#1 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly one of the healthiest and fittest tennis players. However, that was not always the case. In 2010, the Serb lost against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Djokovic stated "tiredness" as the reason for his poor performance and also opened up about the physical issues he was facing at the time. After a few tests, the 22-time Grand Slam winner was diagnosed with gluten intolerance. Hence, his diet doesn't include any sort of pasta, bread, pizza, or beer. He has even revealed the same in his book, Serve to Win.

Djokovic has also asserted that he only drinks warm water as it works as a medicine, according to ancient Chinese studies. Other elements of his unusual diet include the "magic potion" he consumed against Jannik Sinner — the ingredients of which have remained a closely guarded secret.

#2 Andy Murray

During the 2009 Wimbledon Championships, it was revealed that Andy Murray consumes 6000 calories a day. While he usually consumes 3500 calories a day, he increases the quantity during tournaments in order to help with early recovery.

Murray also used to eat 50 portions of sushi in just one sitting. He prefers sushi because they are high in protein and carbohydrates. He's also believed to consume high quantities of red meat, pasta, and rice, accompanied by six liters of water daily. The one thing the Brit completely avoids is sugar.

#3 Roger Federer

Roger Federer has always been a huge fan of pizza and pasta. The Swiss maestro's secret was revealed at the 2020 Australian Open when Italian chef Andrea Tranchero stated that the 20-time Grand Slam winner eats the same meal - pasta - before every match.

Federer, who has played more than 1500 matches in his professional career, has been eating the same dish before almost every match as it works really well for him.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes