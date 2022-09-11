3 women who have most defined the post-Serena Williams era of recent years

Serena Williams called time on her illustrious career with a third-round appearance at the US Open this year, having dominated the sport like few others.

The 40-year-old - winner of a record 23 Major singles titles in the Open Era - is a bonafide legend of the sport. Since arriving on the scene as a teenager in the late 90s, Williams dominated three generations of players. She won Grand Slam titles in her teens, 20s and 30s - with the last of them coming at the 2017 Australian Open.

In many ways, Williams' greatness transcends the sport, and the American is widely regarded as one of the greatest female athletes across sports. She defined a new era of athletic power hitters - with her serve being a singularly potent weapon of mass destruction.

Playing her final tournament at Flushing Meadows this fortnight, Williams surprised many by reaching the third round - beating second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round. However, Ajla Tomljanovic put paid to Williams' hopes of a fairy-tale triumph and becoming the first 40-year-old woman to win a Major.

Nevertheless, Williams has bid adieu to the sport with a plethora of records and achievements that might not be matched in a very long time. For starters, she's the only player - male or female - to win the career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.

In the five years since Williams won her last singles Major, there have been a few players who have emerged on the scene. The three ladies in question have cumulatively won less than half of Williams' Major tally in this period but have created a niche for themselves despite their careers barely overlapping. Here's a look:

#1 Naomi Osaka (4-time Major winner)

Naomi Osaka announced herself on the Grand Slam stage when she upstaged six-time winner Serena Williams in the final of the 2018 US Open. That made her the first Japanese player to win a Major.

The Japanese showed she was no flash in the pan - triumphing at the Australian Open the following year to become the new World No. 1. That made her the first woman since Jennifer Capriati to win their first two Grand Slam titles in successive tournaments.

Still only 24, Osaka has won two more Majors since then. However, post her struggles with mental health at Roland Garros last year, the Japanese - plagued by frequent injuries - has been a pale shadow of her dominant self.

Osaka - a two-time WTA1000 winner - remains one of the most marketable athletes in the sport and has ample time to return to the top echelons of women's tennis.

#2 Ashleigh Barty (3-time Major winner)

Ashleight Barty retired after the Australian Open this year.

Ashleigh Barty took one of the most unusual routes to becoming the World No. 1. After emerging as a precocious teenager in the early 2010s - reaching three women's doubles finals in 2013 - Barty took an indefinite break from the sport.

She moved into cricket - playing for the Brisbane Heat in the inaugural Women's Big Bash League in 2014 - despite having no formal training in the sport. Barty soon rediscovered her love for tennis and returned to the sport two years later.

In 2018, the Australian won her first Grand Slam title - albeit in doubles - at the US Open. Singles success was soon to follow - with Barty winning her first Major at 2019 Roland Garros and the WTA Finals to end the year as the World No. 1.

Barty won Wimbledon in 2021 - one of five titles that year - before completing her Surface Grand Slam at the Australian Open. That made her the first player since Serena Williams - eighth overall - to accomplish the feat. However, what followed next was something nobody could have expected.

Having been at the pinnacle of the sport for over 100 weeks - the 26-year-old announced her shock retirement with immediate effect - bringing an abrupt end to her promising legacy.

It remains to be seen if the Australian will rediscover her love for the sport for a second time and make another comeback.

#3 Iga Swiatek (3-time Major winner)

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 US Open - Day 13

Iga Swiatek won the US Open on Saturday to become only the ninth player to win three Majors before turning 22.

In what has been a banner year for the World No. 1, her rise to the top commenced after Barty's unexpected retirement left a void in the top echelons of the sport.

By beating Ons Jabeur in straight sets, Swiatek moved to a stunning 20-0 in career singles finals - spanning 10 titles - with seven of them coming this year. The 21-year-old won her second Roland Garros title earlier this year and has won four WTA 1000 titles - embarking on a record 37-match win streak - the longest by any female player this century.

Although her prowess on clay was already known, Swiatek reinforced her growing hardcourt pedigree by romping to the title in New York despite being far from her dominant self - especially on serve.

Yet to turn 22, Swiatek literally has the world at her feet, and she is only just getting started. Serena Williams' fairy-tale triumph wasn't to be this fortnight, but Swiatek's win was one of the feel-good stories of an emotional fortnight.

The Pole has a long way to go before emulating some of Williams' staggering achievements, but she has certainly begun well.

