3 young players in the men's draw who impressed in the 1st week of Wimbledon

Ahead of the second week of Wimbledon, there were a lot of upsets on the men’s side during the first three rounds. Two of the top-5 seeds (Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas) lost before the fourth round of SW19. What’s even more surprising is that less than half of top 20 seeds have made it to the second week.

Andy Murray and Feliciano Lopez, whose games are suited to grass were shown the exit door in the first week as well. Even last year's semifinalists Hubert Hurkacz, the man who beat Federer last year, and Denis Shapolov, lost in the first and second rounds, respectively.

Some of these high-profile exits were orchestrated by young tennis stars who are just beginning to shine at Wimbledon. On that note, let’s take a look at the top three young tennis stars who were impressive in the first week of Wimbledon.

1) Carlos Alcaraz

The 19-year old from Spain is the youngest player in this year’s draw who will be playing the fourth round on Sunday. After coming through a tough five-setter against Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round, the Spaniard looked impressive at SW19 in the next two rounds.

He did not drop a single set against Tallon Griekspoor and Oscar Otte and the Spaniard looked solid from the baseline.

While the Spaniard lost to an in-form Jannik Sinner in the fourth round, Alcaraz's performance led to the 19-year-old reaching the second week of SW19 for the first time in his career.

The Australian made it to the fourth round of SW19 after beating home favorite Liam Broody in an entertaining match which lasted two hours on Court 1. The highlight of the match was when the Australian had to save four match points in a crazy game with seven deuces.

Alex Di Minaur looks in fine form going into the fourth round

The 23-year-old is known for playing high intensity, speedy tennis where he always tries to be on the offensive. Despite being booed by the Wimbledon crowd for defeating two British players in successive rounds (defeating Jack Draper in the second round), Alex De Minaur has displayed remarkable composure in tough situations.

The Australian lost to Cristian Garin in the fourth round in a nail-biting five-set loss. While de Minaur was poised for his first quarterfinal in the grasscourt Major, the Chilean played some exceptional tennis to get past the 23-year-old.

3) Brandon Nakashima

Brandon Nakashima caught the attention of the tennis world when he dumped out talented Canadian and last year's semifinalist Daniil Shapovalov in the second round this year. It was his first victory over a top 20 opponent, and it was also the first time that he made it to the third round of Wimbledon.

In his third-round match against Daniel El Galan, he looked solid from the baseline and faced just one break point in the entire match.

Brandon Nakashima rose to fame after his win over Shapovalov

The win ensured that he became the youngest American man to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon since Andy Roddick in 2003. The American played admirably in his fourth-round match against Nick Kyrgios, but lost to the Australian in a gripping five-set encounter.

Nakashima's record on grasscourt was mediocre at best before the 2022 season, but the American's newfound success on the surface will boost his confidence heading into the summer hardcourt season and the grass season next year.

