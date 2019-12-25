4 active tennis players who have been perfect against Novak Djokovic

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 25, 2019

Dec 25, 2019 IST SHARE

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic forms the third part of men's tennis' famous trifecta better known as the Big-3

The youngest Big-3 member is just 4 Slams short of Roger Federer's all-time tally of 20, and his 34 Masters 1000 titles are dwarfed only by the third Big-3 member, Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic became the latest entrant in the elite career Grand Slam club in the Open Era when the Serb beat Andy Murray in the 2016 French Open final. In the process, Djokovic became the only player after Rod Laver to hold all 4 Grand Slam titles since tennis opened its doors to professionals in the summer of 1968.

Djokovic's career win-loss record of 82.7% (893-187) is only second to Nadal (83.2%) among players to have played over 200 singles matches. During the course of his stellar career Djokovic has faced 248 different opponents, 174 of whom have never managed to beat the Serb.

The 16-time Grand Slam titlist's perfect record against 70.6% of all opponents faced is better than the corresponding numbers of his fellow Big-3 peers Roger Federer (233/344, 67.7%) and Rafael Nadal (198/281, 70.4%).

Ivo Karlovic is the only active player who has lost to Djokovic but has a winning head-to-head record against the Serb. On that note, let us meet the active quartet amongst a group of 8 players that has never lost to the man from Belgrade.

# Filip Krajinovic (1/1)

Filip Krajinovic

The up and coming Serb's only win against his more illustrious compatriot came in the pair's home tournament in Belgrade when Djokovic retired after dropping the first set 4-6 against the younger Krajinovic in the 2010 quarter-finals.

Krajinovic is a 3-time finalist on the ATP tour, reaching his first career final at 2017 Paris-Bercy and two in 2019 - Stockholm and Budapest, each time falling short of winning the title.

1 / 3 NEXT