4 burning questions ahead of the ATP Finals 2018

Barclays ATP World Tour Finals

The 2018 ATP season has seen it all. Some heartwrenching upsets and injuries to few of the most popular players. A great come back into form for one elite player at the middle of the year, the dip in form for another. A lot of firsts happened during this season as well, with maiden ATP titles for obscure Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and the in-vogue Kyle Edmund.

Two marathon matches happened on the trot too, with the same man - Kevin Anderson, winning the 5th set in 20 games or more at the Wimbledon quarterfinals and semis. Such an extraordinary occurrence prompted the All England Club to introduce 5th set tiebreakers at 12-12 from next year.

The final tournament of the year begins in a couple of days time at the O2 Arena in London. Today we are going to look at some of the burning questions ahead of the year ending Nitto ATP Finals 2018.

Will Djokovic's form get affected after Khachanov loss?

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Seven

Novak Djokovic staged one of the best comebacks during a calendar year in tennis this season. He lost some of the quality in his game because of an injury and was seeded outside the top the 10 in Wimbledon, but he won the tournament. He has been in imperious form since.

The Serb has won 4 out of his last 6 ATP tournament appearances, including the US Open where he beat 3rd-seeded del Potro. His last title was the Shanghai Masters, one of his most favourite tournaments. He defeated three in-form players in his last three matches of the event to lift his 4th title in the Chinese city. But, in the Paris Masters which finished 5 days ago, an unseeded player overpowered the latest No.1 in the final. Karen Khachanov beat Djokovic in straight sets to lift his first Masters trophy.

Novak Djokovic is not one to let his previous defeats affect him, but it's something to watch out for in Tuesday's midnight match.

