4 disturbing new revelations from Elena Rybakina & Stefano Vukov controversy ft. Kazakh's mother plea, alleged relationship

The saga surrounding former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and her coach Stefano Vukov has taken a sinister turn in light of new information. The WTA recently banned him for a year after conducting an investigation following allegations of abuse by concerned parties.

Rybakina initially parted ways with Vukov, her coach of five years, prior to last year's US Open. She later joined forces with Goran Ivanisevic but announced her intention to bring back her former coach.

Ivanisevic left her team following the conclusion of this year's Australian Open, and the WTA issued the news of Vukov's ban soon after that. He had been instructed to stay away from Rybakina while the investigation was being conducted but he was found guilty of violating that rule.

The Athletic previously divulged the contents of the letter by the WTA containing details of Vukov's ban. They have now revealed more information regarding the situation, and here's a brief overview of the same:

#1. Elena Rybakina's mother pleaded with Stefano Vukov to treat her daughter well

Vukov's coaching methods were unconventional, and he was already too harsh on Rybakina. It all proved to be overwhelming for her at times, and her mother was aware about the same as well. She even wrote an email to him stating not to make her daughter cry ever again. The WTA used this as evidence in their investigation, and it was one of the factors that led them to ban Vukov.

Vukov's treatment of Rybakina was witnessed by her peers as well. During the Miami Open 2022, a nasty fight between them was observed by the coach of another player. The unnamed coach stated that the Kazakh was being cruelly berated by her coach, and was compelled to report this behavior.

Vukov's behavior didn't go unnoticed by other members of the tennis community. Laura Robson, former player turned commentator, wasn't pleased with his treatment of Rybakina during the Australian Open 2023, and spoke about the same while commentating.

#2. Elena Rybakina was battling insomnia during the Cincinnati Open 2024

Stefano Vukov and Elena Rybakina at the Indian Wells Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

While Rybakina split from Vukov prior to the US Open 2024, the stage for the same was set a few weeks before that. She arrived at the Cincinnati Open struggling with her sleep schedule. Many in her team believed that she would eventually withdraw from the tournament but she remained firm in her decision to compete.

However, Vukov decided not to attend the tournament. Rybakina's insomnia worsened during this period, and when she took to the court against Leylah Fernandez for her second-round match, she wasn't fully present. In the absence of her coach, she temporarily worked with Lovro Zukov.

Zukov had to repeatedly tell Rybakina what the score was, and tell her where to serve, among other things. Despite struggling with her health, she still pushed the match to three sets but came up short in the end. Her condition didn't improve after the tournament, and she arrived at the US Open sleep deprived, leaving those close to her in a state of worry.

#3. Stefano Vukov did not respect Elena Rybakina's boundaries after she decided to stop working with him

Rybakina announced her split with Vukov prior to the US Open after being convinced by other members of her team and family that his behavior wasn't right. She asked her team to convey the same to him and to keep him away.

However, Vukov refused to accept the decision in a graceful manner. Instead, he arrived at her hotel and insisted on meeting her, and refused to leave without doing so. He called her over a 100 times and left numerous texts as well. Eventually, security had to step in as one of Rybakina's representatives escalated the matter.

This behavior was concerning to say the least, and was one of the most crucial pieces of evidence used by the WTA to nail Vukov. However, their split didn't last too long, and he did manage to convince Rybakina to take him back.

#4. The WTA uncovered evidence that Elena Rybakina and Stefano Vukov's relationship was more than professional

Elena Rybakina and Stefano Vukov at Wimbledon 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Rybakina and Vukov's relationship crossed professional boundaries as the WTA believed that the two were romantically involved as well. The Kazakh allegedly told those close to her that their relationship wasn't strictly related to work anymore. The WTA also found credible evidence that the two were a couple, and that they stayed together in the same hotel room during the Australian Open last month.

The WTA believes that Vukov has created an unhealthy relationship with Rybakina, and described the dynamic as toxic. Her coach maintains his innocence in the matter, and he has until February 21 to file an appeal. The Kazakh, meanwhile, expressed her disappointment in the WTA with regards to how they have handled the situation.

