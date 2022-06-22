4 incredible feats Novak Djokovic could achieve at Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic may not have a quintessential grasscourt game, but he has more than carved out a niche for himself on the hallowed courts of Wimbledon.

The recently deposed World No. 1 has won the last three titles at the prestigious grasscourt Major. His latest success at SW19 last year was his sixth triumph, forcing an unprecedented three-way tie atop the all-time Grand Slam title leaderboard with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (20 apiece). Nadal has since moved on to 22 Majors.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



is the This legendary tale gains yet another chapter. @DjokerNole is the #Wimbledon champion for a sixth time This legendary tale gains yet another chapter.@DjokerNole is the #Wimbledon champion for a sixth time https://t.co/3nTlNNMJY2

Despite slipping to No. 3 in the ATP rankings, Djokovic is once again going to be the top seed at Wimbledon this year.

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev cannot compete as Wimbledon has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from The Championships this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, World No. 2 Alexander Zverev is out of action after injuring his ankle during his Roland Garros semifinal defeat to eventual champion Rafael Nadal a few weeks ago.

Nevertheless, Djokovic has a few milestones to look forward to in the next fortnight as he prepares to make his 17th appearance at Wimbledon. Here's a look at four of them in no particular order:

#1 Become first male player to win 80 matches at all four Majors

Novak Djokovic will seek his 80th match win at Wimbledon next week.

Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history for good reason. The Serb has won the double career Grand Slam - winning each Major twice. He's now on the cusp of another milestone at Wimbledon next week.

If he crosses the first-round hurdle, Djokovic will become the first male player to notch up 80 match wins in all four Majors. The Serb has notched up 82 wins at the Australian Open, 85 at Roland Garros and 81 at the US Open.

ATP Tour @atptour matches in all four Grand Slam tournaments.



Australian Open: 82-8

Roland Garros: 81-15

Wimbledon: 75-10

US Open: 75-12 Novak Djokovic is the first man to win at leastmatches in all four Grand Slam tournaments.Australian Open: 82-8Roland Garros: 81-15Wimbledon: 75-10US Open: 75-12 Novak Djokovic is the first man to win at least 7️⃣5️⃣ matches in all four Grand Slam tournaments.🇦🇺 Australian Open: 82-8🇫🇷 Roland Garros: 81-15🇬🇧 Wimbledon: 75-10🇺🇸 US Open: 75-12 https://t.co/UE64O0lNo0

Having never lost before the second round (2008) at the grasscourt Major, it'll take a brave man to predict Djokovic stumbling in his opening hurdle at SW19.

#2 Become first male player to reach 32 Grand Slam singles finals

Novak Djokovic (left) at the 2021 US Open - Day 14

Novak Djokovic produced one of his career-best seasons last year, scaling a number of landmarks.

After winning a record-extending ninth Australian Open title to start the year, Djokovic dethroned 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the semifinals to win his second Roland Garros title. That made him the first male player in the Open Era to achieve the double career Grand Slam.

Following his sixth title at Wimbledon - his 20th Major - Djokovic reached a record-equalling 31st Major singles final as he sought to become the first male player in 52 years to win the calendar year Grand Slam. However, the Serb was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

CP24 @CP24

cp24.com/sports/daniil-… Daniil Medvedev wins US Open, denies Novak Djokovic of calendar slam Daniil Medvedev wins US Open, denies Novak Djokovic of calendar slamcp24.com/sports/daniil-… https://t.co/QjT3DTWk31

After missing the Australian Open this year due to non-tennis reasons and getting eliminated at Roland Garros in the quarterfinals, Djokovic could become the first male player to reach 32 Major finals at Wimbledon. The Serb is 20-11 in title matches at Grand Slams, including 6-1 at Wimbledon.

#3 Become third male player to win seven Wimbledon singles titles

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Novak Djokovic enjoyed a banner year in 2021, reaching all four Grand Slam finals, winning three. That included his triumph at Wimbledon, which was his sixth success at the grasscourt Major.

Djokovic has won the last three titles at the tournament, winning in 2019 against Roger Federer from two championship points down deep in the fifth set. Last year, he completed his first Wimbledon three-peat by beating first-time Major finalist Matteo Berrettini in four sets.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



By winning Novak Djokovic collects his 20th major title to tie Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most in men's tennis history.By winning #Wimbledon2021 he's the first man to win the first three majors of a calendar year since Rod Laver in 1969. Novak Djokovic collects his 20th major title to tie Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most in men's tennis history.By winning #Wimbledon2021 he's the first man to win the first three majors of a calendar year since Rod Laver in 1969. https://t.co/FnoCTTQGIX

The former World No. 1 is now only behind Roger Federer (8) and Pete Sampras (7) in Wimbledon's all-time Open Era title leaderboard. If he triumphs in the next fortnight, Djokovic will become only the third male player to win seven singles titles at the grasscourt Major.

#4 Novak Djokovic could go sole fourth in all-time Grand Slam singles leaderboard - male or female

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

If he triumphs for the seventh time at Wimbledon in the next fortnight, Novak Djokovic will break the tie with Roger Federer (20) and move sole fourth on the all-time Grand Slam singles leaderboard - male or female.

The list is headed by Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23), Rafael Nadal (22) and Steffi Graf (22). Moreover, his success at SW19 this year will make Djokovic the second-oldest player in the Open Era, behind Roger Federer, to win the Wimbledon men's singles title.

