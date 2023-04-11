4 instances when Rafael Nadal beat Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the same tournament

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer are perhaps the three greatest male tennis players of all time and the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate surrounding them will most likely go on for eternity.

Known as the Big-3, the trio’s dominance and consistency have mesmerized their fellow professionals, fans, and spectators over the years.

Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer have faced each other numerous times in several tournaments, be it Grand Slams, ATP Finals or Masters 1000 tournaments.

While Djokovic has been phenomenal on hardcourts, Federer's grasscourt prowess makes him arguably the best-ever player on the surface.

Nadal's claycourt brilliance has often made it difficult for his Big-3 rivals to cope with him. The Spaniard often dominated Federer and Djokovic on clay, sometimes even in the same tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at four instances where Nadal beat his two biggest rivals in the same tournament.

#1 French Open 2006

After a breakthrough campaign in 2005, Rafael Nadal walked into the 2006 Roland Garros as the defending champion. The Spaniard started his campaign by defeating Sweden's Robin Söderling in the first round.

He then defeated Xavier Malisse, Richard Gasquet, Sebastien Grosjean and Lleyton Hewitt to book his spot in the quarterfinals. Here, he was up against Novak Djokovic in what was his very first meeting with the Serbian. Nadal won the first two sets 6-4, 6-4 before the then-19-year-old Djokovic retired due to an injury.

Nadal then beat Ivan Ljubicic in the semifinals to set up a title clash with Roger Federer. The match was expected to be a classic and it did not disappoint. The Mallorcan came back from a set down to win 1–6, 6–1, 6–4, 7–6(4) and successfully defend his French Open title.

#2 French Open 2007

Nadal entered the 2007 French Open as the second seed and booked his place in the semifinals with straight-set wins over Juan Martin Del Potro, Flavio Cipolla, Albert Montanes, Lleyton Hewitt and Carlos Moya.

Here, he faced Novak Djokovic and registered a comprehensive 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 win over the Serb to set up another final clash against Roger Federer.

The Swiss produced some dominant performances throughout the tournament, dropping just one set en route to the final. The final, however, belonged to Nadal as he beat Federer 6–3, 4–6, 6–3, 6–4 to win his third consecutive French Open crown.

#3 2008 Hamburg Masters

Rafael Nadal entered the 2008 Hamburg Masters in terrific form and reached the semifinals of the tournament with wins over Potito Starace, Andy Murray, and Carlos Moya.

Here, he was up against Novak Djokovic and won the opening set 7-5. However, the Serb fought back and won the second set 6-2 to take the match into a tiebreaker. Nadal managed to win the final set 6-2 to book his place in the final, where Roger Federer awaited him.

The two played out an exciting match, with the Spaniard winning 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-3 to clinch his second Masters 1000 title of the 2008 season.

#4 2008 French Open

Fans, as well as players, were trying to get over the onerous form of Rafael Nadal at the 2007 French Open. However, the Spaniard better his performances at the 2008 edition of the Grand Slam.

Nadal showed sheer dominance throughout the tournament and reached the semifinals, where he faced Novak Djokovic. He continued his rampage as he won 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(3) to book his place in the final.

For the third successive year, Nadal was up against Roger Federer in the French Open final and handed the Swiss maestro a defeat few might have thought possible. Nadal annihilated his rival 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 to win his fourth successive title at Roland Garros.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes