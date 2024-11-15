4 most memorable Rafael Nadal moments at Davis Cup ft. his unbeaten run at the 2019 edition

Rafael Nadal is set to hang up his racket at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga. The Spaniard has announced that he will end his illustrious career in front of his home crowd as he aims to guide Team Spain toward its seventh Davis Cup title.

Nadal has been one of the most successful players in Davis Cup history. Since his debut season in 2004, the Spanish star has won multiple titles and dominated in both singles and doubles. In his 20 years competing at the Davis Cup, he has delivered memorable moments and created records that can never be broken.

Here is a list of four memorable Nadal moments at the Davis Cup:

#1 Rafael Nadal's historic win against Andy Roddick at the 2004 Davis Cup Finals

Rafael Nadal became the youngest player ever to win a singles match at the Davis Cup Finals when he defeated then-World No. 2 Andy Roddick of the United States of America. Nadal was aged just 18 years and 6 months when he achieved this historic feat.

Nadal's win against Roddick helped Team Spain win its second-ever Davis Cup in 2004. The Spaniard ended the year as World No. 51, making his Davis Cup performance even more impressive. This was him bursting onto the world stage kickstarting his career from this point.

#2 Rafael Nadal's incredible singles record at the Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal is one of the most successful players in Davis Cup history. The Spanish star has only lost once while competing in a singles tournament for Team Spain. His only defeat came against Jiri Novak in 2004 when Team Spain faced Team Czech Republic.

Since 2004, Nadal has been unbeaten in singles matches at the Davis Cup. The 38-year-old has an incredible record of 29 wins and a single loss in his 30 Davis Cup appearances. While his singles record is formidable, his doubles record is not bad either. He holds an 8-4 winning record while competing in doubles at the Davis Cup.

#3 Iconic unbeaten run at the 2019 Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal was Spain's main man during his 2019 Davis Cup run. The former World No. 1 single-handedly guided Team Spain toward its sixth Davis Cup title.

Nadal won all his matches including five singles and three doubles. In singles, he faced Karen Khachanov, Borna Gojo, Dan Evans, Diego Schwartzman, and Denis Shapovalov. The then 33-year-old did not drop a single set and won all his matches easily to take Team Spain a step closer to victory.

Later, Nadal dominated the doubles tournament, winning all three matches including close thrillers in the quarterfinals and semifinals. His unbeaten run at the 2019 Davis Cup final guided Team Spain to its sixth Davis Cup title and took his Davis Cup tally to five.

#4 Rafael Nadal has won the Davis Cup five times

Rafael Nadal has won the tournament five times as a player, equalling John McEnroe and Rod Laver's tally.

Nadal's first Davis Cup title win came in 2004 when the 18-year-old Spaniard made headlines by defeating Andy Roddick in the final. His latest Davis Cup win came in the 2019 edition when he went unbeaten to guide Team Spain to their sixth Davis Cup title.

Nadal won the Davis Cup title in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2019. The Spaniard will have a chance to win his sixth title when he takes to the court one final time in Malaga for his swansong tournament.

