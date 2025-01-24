4 players who reached Australian Open final with opponents retiring in SF ft. Alexander Zverev, Andre Agassi

The Australian Open is one of the most prestigious events in the tennis world, being one of the four Majors. Players have often played while managing injuries to lift the trophy.

However, there have been instances where players have retired mid-match handing opponents victory to the next round.

Below are four instances where players retired during their semifinal clashes at Melbourne Park, giving their opponents an easier route to the final.

#4 Arthur Ashe vs Denis Ralston, Australian Open 1970

In 1970, American Arthur Ashe faced compatriot Denis Ralston in the semifinal of the Australian Open. Ashe was the fourth seed and Ralston was the sixth seed going into the final.

The match went to and fro. Ashe began on the front foot, winning the first set 6-3. Ralston fought back in the second set, winning it 10-8, only to lose the third set 6-3. With Ashe leading 2-1 in the fourth set, Ralston retired, handing the fourth seed the victory.

Ashe faced 12th-seed Australian Dick Crealy in the final. The American won the match 6-4, 9-7, 6-2 to win his second Major title.

#3 Andre Agassi vs Aaron Krickstein, Australian Open 1995

In Picture: Andre Agassi (Getty)

The 1995 Australian Open saw second-seeded Andre Agassi face off against unseeded compatriot Aaron Krickstein.

In a match where Agassi was the favorite, the second seed started strong, winning the first two sets by a 6-4 margin. Agassi kept the momentum, taking a 3-0 lead in the third set. At that point, Krickstein retired from the match, giving the victory to Agassi.

The final was a battle between the top two seeds as Agassi faced Pete Sampras. The American won the title with a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over the top seed.

#2 Roger Federer vs Chung Hyeon, Australian Open 2018

In Picture: Roger Federer (Getty)

Defending champion Roger Federer faced Chung Hyeon in the semifinals of the 2018 Australian Open. The Swiss legend was gunning for a record 20th Major title, whereas Chung had made a remarkable run, including a victory over Novak Djokovic in the earlier rounds.

Second-seeded Federer started dominantly with a 6-1 win in the first set. The Swiss maestro kept the pressure up, leading 5-2 in the second set. At that point, the Korean player retired from the match due to a foot injury.

Federer locked horns with sixth-seeded Marin Cilic in the final, winning 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

#1 Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2025

The semifinal of the 2025 Australian Open saw a clash of second-seeded Alexander Zverev and seventh-seeded Novak Djokovic. The Serb, who had been the last man standing in Melbourne on 10 occasions, was striving for a record-breaking 25th Major title.

Unfortunately, the match only lasted for one set. A set that mostly stayed on serve was pinched by Zverev right at the end of the tiebreak. After the 81-minute opening set, Djokovic restores giving Zverev a chance to compete in his third Major final.

The second seed will face Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton in the final, slated to take place on Sunday, January 26.

