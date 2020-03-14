4 Roger Federer Grand Slam records that will be unbroken for a long time

Roger Federer lifting the Wimbeldon title

Roger Federer is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, if not the greatest. He has been playing professional tennis since 1998 and has been the prime example of longevity in the sport. Due to this, he has amassed countless records, some bordering on the ridiculous. In the many years that Federer has played the game, he has been able to maintain a certain level of consistency that is matched by only a few players like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

He has broken and rewritten countless records, the most notable being the record of most Grand Slams singles titles by a player, previously held by the American legend Pete Sampras, who won 14 Grand Slams in his illustrious career. Federer broke that record in 2009, when he beat Andy Roddick in the Wimbledon final, which was the longest final in Grand Slam history (in terms of total games).

Here are 5 Grand Slam records held by the Swiss which will remain unbroken for a very long time to come.

#4 36 Consecutive Grand Slam Quarter-finals

Roger Federer at the French Open

Federer is a force to reckon with in each Grand Slam tournament he plays. This is pretty evident from the fact that he reached the quarter-finals or better of every single Grand Slam tournament starting from Wimbledon in 2004, all the way to the French Open of 2013. His streak was broken at Wimbledon in 2013, when he lost to Sergiy Stakhovsky in the 2nd round.

#3 23 Consecutive Grand Slam Semi-finals

Roger Federer at the Australian Open

As impressive his previous record of consecutive quarter-finals is, he improved upon it and made a ridiculous 23 consecutive Grand Slam semi-finals, a streak that started from Wimbledon 2004 and lasted till the French Open in 2010. Talk about consistency!

#2 10 Consecutive Grand Slam finals

Roger Federer at SW19

Federer was in a league of his own when he was in his prime. Displaying levels of consistency never before seen on the tennis tour, he reached the championship match of a Grand Slam tournament 10 times in a row. This streak lasted from the 2005 Wimbledon and ended at the Australian Open in 2008, where he lost in the semi-finals to Novak Djokovic.

Advertisement

#1 5 Consecutive titles at 2 different Grand Slams

Roger Federer at the US Open

There are some players who have won 5 consecutive titles at a Grand Slam like Nadal and Djokovic. But the Swiss is the only player in history to have won 5 consecutive titles at 2 different Grand Slams. He won 5 times consecutively at Wimbledon from 2003-2007, and at the US Open from 2004-2008. To achieve this record, one requires a level of consistency that is almost impossible to imagine, given evidence to by the fact that no player has ever achieved this feat.

Also see | How did Roger Federer achieve his Masters 1000 breakthrough?