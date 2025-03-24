4 Shocking results from 3R matches at Miami Open 2025 ft. Tommy Paul, Madison Keys

Day 6 of the Miami Open 2025 brought an end to the third round of the singles matches on Sunday, March 23. Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, and Casper Ruud were some of the prominent names to advance further.

Djokovic beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-1, 7-6 (1), while Swiatek defeated 27th seed Elise Mertens 7-6 (2), 6-1. Ruud scored a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over 30th seed Alejandro Tabilo. After making a swift exit from Indian Wells without a win to his name, this has been a much-needed turnaround for him.

While some of the sport's biggest names remain in contention for the title, few of their contemporaries' hopes of a triumph got extinguished on Sunday. Here's a look at four of the most shocking upsets that rocked the Miami Open 2025 on Day 6 of the tournament:

#4. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas slumped to a 7-6 (4), 6-3 loss against home favorite Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Miami Open 2025. The Greek had won the title in Dubai a month ago and had won his prior and only encounter against his opponent as well.

Tsitsipas overcame a break deficit in the first set to force a tie-break but fell apart in it to lose the set. Korda had him on the ropes in the second set, racing to a 4-0 lead. The Greek managed to reduce his lead to a single break of serve but couldn't manage to bridge the gap completely, thus losing the match.

It marked yet another early exit for Tsitsipas in Miami, where he has advanced to the last eight only once in his career. Korda made the quarterfinals here on his debut in 2021 and has now reached the fourth round for the first time since then. He will face Gael Monfils for a spot in the quarterfinals.

#3. Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva won the preceding two WTA 1000 tournaments in Dubai and Indian Wells. She was the leading candidate to go all the way at the Miami Open as well given her form. However, Amanda Anisimova, who won the season's first WTA 1000 in Doha, had other plans.

The two locked horns in the third round and Anisimova came out on top with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3 win to end Andreeva's 13-match winning streak. The latter was seeking to become the fifth woman to complete the "Sunshine Double".

Since she won the biggest title of her career in Doha, Anisimova faded into the background due to Andreeva's rise. The former failed to win a match at the next two WTA 1000 tournaments, while the latter hoisted the winner's trophy at both of those events.

Anisimova will take on former US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the fourth round. The Brit advanced to the fourth round after McCartney Kessler retired due to an injury during their third-round showdown.

#2. Madison Keys

Madison Keys at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fifth seed Madison Keys was another leading title contender prior to the start of the Miami Open 2025. She won the Adelaide International and the Australian Open, and recently made the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Keys commenced her campaign here with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Elina Avanesyan. She was the overwhelming favorite to win against her third-round opponent, World No. 140 Alexandra Eala.

However, Eala punched way above her weight, relentlessly attacking Keys' second serve, while absorbing and redirecting her other shots with ease to beat her 6-4, 6-2. This marked the American's worst loss of the season.

As for Eala, this was the biggest win of her career and she advanced to the fourth round of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time. She will face tenth seed Paula Badosa in the fourth round.

#1. Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

12th seed Tommy Paul's time in Miami came to an end with a 6-2, 7-6 (4) loss to Francisco Cerundolo in the third round. The American failed to make a dent on his opponent's serve in the first set and was far from his best on his own serve. It wasn't surprising at all when he eventually lost the set.

Paul was on the backfoot multiple times in the second set but displayed his grit time and time again, rallying from a break down on three occasions. The set eventually went to a tie-break, in which the American's fight fizzled out.

The signs of an early exit were there as Paul struggled against Alexander Bublik, who's far from his best these days, in the second round. He fought from a set down to beat him but it wasn't a convincing win by any means. He will next head to Houston to begin his clay swing, while Cerundolo will face Casper Ruud for a spot in the last eight.

