4 shocking results from Day 5 Indian Wells 2025 ft. Frances Tiafoe and Danielle Collins

Frances Tiafoe and Danielle Collins were among the big names who fell prey to upsets on Day 5 at Indian Wells. Both players lost their respective third-round encounters in straight sets.

The losses for Tiafoe and Collins came as a setback for home hopes, but the two were not the only seeded plates to be shown the door at the tournament on Sunday (March 9).

As we move ahead towards the second week of action, let’s take a quick recap of the four biggest shocks that unfolded on Day 5 of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open:

#1. Yosuke Watanuki defeats Frances Tiafoe

Yosuke Watanuki upset Frances Tiafoe. (Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe, a former semifinalist at Indian Wells, fell prey to an upset at the hands of an in-form Yosuke Watanuki. He was a pale shadow of his best form, losing in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(6).

The Japanese has been playing some of his best tennis this week, coming through the qualification rounds before scoring two solid wins in the main draw.

Against Tiafoe, Watanuki was at his explosive best as he thundered down 16 aces and created 12 break point chances to completely fluster his more fancied opponent. He was also the better player on the big points and edged Tiafoe in two tight sets.

Watanuki will lock horns with fellow upset artist Tallon Griekspoor in the next round.

#2. Elina Svitolina defeats Danielle Collins

Elina Svitolina ousted Danielle Collins. (Source: Getty)

The highest seed to fall on the day at Indian Wells was Danielle Collins, who was bundled out by Elina Svitolina in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

The American was errant at the start of the contest, and Svitolina made the best of it, racing to lead with the break of serve. She would go on to close out the set with another break.

While Collins grew into the match, Svitolina was at her clinical best, fending off four out of five breakpoints while converting all four that came her way to deny the home fans any joy.

Svitolina will be up against home favorite Jessica Pegula in the fourth round.

#3. Marcos Giron defeats Alexei Popyrin

Marcos Giron took down another seed. (Source: Getty)

In some joy for the home fans, Marcos Giron continued his giant-slaying run at Indian Wells, taking down another seeded player in the form of Alexei Popyrin.

The American, who had earlier scored a big three-set win over Casper Ruud in the previous round, again found himself locked in a titanic tussle. This time, he came back from a set down to prevail 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Giron showed incredible fighting skills throughout the encounter, losing serve just once towards the back end of the opening set. He saved 13 of the other 14 break points en-route to victory.

Up next in the last-16 encounter for Giron will be Arthur Fils.

#4. Arthur Fils defeats Lorenzo Mussetti

Arthur Fils is through to the last-16 for the first time. (Source: Getty)

Arthur Fils also improved on his best showing at Indian Wells by booking a spot in the last-16 for the first time with a battling 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Lorenzo Mussetti.

It was a fiercely contested match, and there was very little to choose between the two players, with Fils winning just one more point, 97, to his opponent’s 96 overall. Both players even had the exact same number of aces and doubles faults and also share a 68% first-serve winning percentage.

In the end, it was Fils’ ability to raise his level just slightly in the third set, securing the pivotal lead to see himself through. The Frenchman will be up against Giron in the next round.

