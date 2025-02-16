4 shocking results from Dubai Tennis Championships Day 1 ft. Emma Raducanu's stunning win over Maria Sakkari

The top players on tour are currently in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. Day 1 of the event featured five seeded players at the WTA 1000 event.

Ninth seed Paula Badosa put up a clinical performance against Lulu Sun in the first round. She ousted the Kiwi in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic also continued her purple patch and overpowered Aoi Ito in 64 minutes, 6-0, 6-2.

The day's biggest surprise came from Emma Raducanu, who snapped her four-match losing streak with an impressive 6-4, 6-2 victory over Maria Sakkari. She will be eager to make the most of her opportunity in the Dubai Tennis Championships this year.

While most of the top guns held their nerve in the first round, let's take a look at who struggled to get going on Day 1.

#4 Liudmila Samsonova def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova took on Liudmila Samsonova for the second time on tour at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She outfoxed her opponent during their previous encounter at the 2023 French Open, in a thrilling three-set bout.

The Russian started this year on a positive note by reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. She managed to take a set off Aryna Sabalenka, but the Belarusian eventually prevailed in the last eight, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

While critics had high expectations from Pavlyuchenkova this week, Liudmila Samsonova had other plans in the first round. She outclassed the Russian in convincing fashion 6-2, 6-2 and will now face Jessica Pegula in the second round.

#3 Sofia Kenin def. Donna Vekic

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin entered Dubai on the back of a third round exit in the Qatar Open. She cruised past Ashlyn Krueger and Alycia Parks in the first two rounds, but couldn't make her mark against Ons Jabeur.

The American got back to winning ways in the Dubai Tennis Championships and humbled Donna Vekic in the first round, 7-5, 6-3. She won 78% of her first serve points and never faced a break point against Vekic throughout the match.

Kenin will now face the winner between Marta Kostyuk and Katerina Siniakova in the second round. The 26-year-old is yet to face Kostyuk on tour and trails the head-to-head battle against Siniakova 1-0. The talented Czech defeated her in the 2018 Fed Cup in three sets.

#2 Elise Mertens def. Leylah Fernandez

One of the biggest shocks of the Dubai Tennis Championships has been Leylah Fernandez’s early exit in the first round. The Canadian, known for her hard court skills, came into the event after a promising run of form. After a third round appearance in the Australian Open and a quarterfinal finish in Abu Dhabi, critics expected her to make a deep run in Dubai. However, Fernandez was caught off guard by Elise Mertens in the first round, 6-2, 6-2.

Mertens continued her happy knack of conquering some big names on tour. Apart from the recent first round win over Fernandez, she also outsmarted the likes of Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Madison Keys last year.

If Mertens can find a way to be more consistent on tour, she could be a force to be reckoned with. The Belgian professional will take on Paula Badosa in the next round.

#1 Emma Raducanu def. Maria Sakkari at the Dubai Tennis Championships R1

Emma Raducanu faced a lot of criticism in the last couple of weeks on tour. After a third round finish in the Australian Open, she struggled to get off the mark in the Singapore Open, Abu Dhabi Open and Qatar Open. She chalked up first round exits at all three events and desperately needed a strong result.

The Brit finally answered the call with a solid 6-4, 6-2 win over Maria Sakkari in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. She looked sharp throughout the match, winning 62% of her first serve points and converting five of seven break opportunities.

Raducanu will now square off against the 14th seed Karolina Muchova in the second round on Monday. The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0. While the 22-year-old edged past Sakkari in the opening round, Muchova made light work of Suzan Lamens. She outfoxed the Dutchwoman in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

