4 shocking results from Madrid Open Day 5 ft. Novak Djokovic and Emma Navarro 

The 2025 Madrid Open is in full swing at the moment. The top players in the men's and women's competition are vying for 1000 points in their respective rankings this week.

Day Five of the clay court event featured former champion Novak Djokovic in action. After an early exit in Monte-Carlo, he took on Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in the second round.

Fifth seed Jack Draper and sixth seed Alex De Minaur also started their campaign on Saturday. Both players registered straight-set wins en route to the third round.

While most seeded players scraped through their openers, some struggled to find their rhythm in the Madrid Open. Without further ado, let's take a look at the most shocking results from Day Five:

4) Holger Rune

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Fourth on the list is Danish No. 1 Holger Rune.

Rune has made an optimistic start to the season by amassing 16 wins from 26 matches, including a runner-up finish in Indian Wells and a title-winning run in Barcelona. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open but lost to Jannik Sinner in four sets.

Rune entered Madrid after a scintillating campaign in Barcelona. He outfoxed Sebastian Baez, Casper Ruud, Karen Khachanov and Carlos Alcaraz en route to his maiden title at the event. Rune dethroned the defending champion Alcaraz in straight sets in the final 7-6(6), 6-2.

The Dane was expected to continue his potent form in Madrid, but couldn't make his mark against Flavio Cobolli in the second round. After losing the first set against the Italian, he threw in the towel due to a leg injury. Cobolli went through in 43 minutes, 6-2, 0-0(RET).

3) Novak Djokovic

Djokovic in action at the Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Third on the list is 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic has yet to win a trophy this year. He secured a runner-up finish in the Miami Open and reached the semifinal of the Australian Open, which are his best results so far.

The Serb entered Madrid after a disappointing second-round exit in Monte-Carlo. Despite a spirited performance against Matteo Arnaldi, the Italian outfoxed him 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 41 minutes.

Djokovic is yet to win a match on clay this season. He will be determined to turn things around in Rome and find his rhythm for the upcoming French Open in Paris.

2) Emma Navarro

Navarro in action at the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Second on the list is talented American Emma Navarro.

Navarro has raised her level in the last couple of years. She's garnered 15 wins from 25 matches, including a title-winning run in the Merida Open. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The American entered Madrid after a second-round exit in Stuttgart. She got back to winning ways by defeating Maya Joint in her opener. Navarro then took on Donna Vekic in the third round and lost to the Czech in a thrilling three-set bout. The Olympic silver medalist outclassed her in two hours and four minutes, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

1) Beatriz Haddad-Maia

Haddad Maia gets eliminated from the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Lastly, Beatriz Haddad Maia was among those who bowed out of the Madrid Open on Day five.

Haddad Maia was one of the most in-form players in the last few months of 2024. She chalked up a title-winning run in the Korea Open and scored a runner-up finish at the Tennis in the Land event in Cleveland.

The Brazilian has struggled to get going this season, chalking up only three wins from 13 matches. Apart from a third-round finish in the Australian Open, she hasn't made a valuable contribution to any other events on tour.

Haddad Maia entered Madrid after a first-round exit in Stuttgart. She started her campaign by cruising past Bernarda Pera in the second round, but couldn't make her mark against Belinda Bencic. The Swiss outlasted her in a marathon three-set bout, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2).

