4 times when Roger Federer easily defeated Novak Djokovic 

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have squared off 50 times over the course of their distinguished careers, with the Serb leading the head-to-head 27-23. On most occasions, the contests have been just as intense and hard-fought as they have been close.

We take a look at some rare encounters where the Swiss champion recorded victories that were relatively facile in comparison to the see-saw matches so often conjured up between the two.

#4 Western & Southern Open Cincinnati final, 2015

Things couldn't have been more evenly poised as the tennis wizards faced off for the 41st time, having won 20 matches apiece.

The Swiss legend, who was the defending champion, had the better of the early exchanges. Chasing his seventh title at the venue, Federer bravely advanced to the net time and again to put away some brilliant winners that his opponent failed to get the measure of.

An early Djokovic double-fault in the second set paved the way for Federer to veer ahead. Subsequent replays showed the first serve was in, even as the Serb did not challenge the call.

Despite being under pressure, Djokovic weaved magic with his racquet, manufacturing some incredible down-the-line shots, but never really looked like getting past his illustrious rival, who went on to clinch the Western & Southern Open in style.

Result: Roger Federer wins 7-6(1), 6-3

# 3 Western & Southern Open Cincinnati final, 2012

Western and Southern Open - Roger Federer shows his class

The two greats met in the final of the Cincinnati Masters in 2012 as well. The affair began with Roger Federer powering his way to a 6-0 win in the first set with a stunning array of shots that left Djokovic stunned.

It seemed a bit surreal with the top two seeds involved in a no-contest whilst Djokovic's fans hoped for a semblance of sanity to return to the proceedings.

In the second set, the Serb raised his game and held serve while attempting to break Federer in his opening service game. But the Serb's best efforts were in vain as Federer gave the audience a glimpse of his genius.

With the score at 5-4, Djokovic again attempted to break Federer's serve but couldn't do so as the set progressed to a tie-break. The World No. 1 held his nerve, unfazed and stoic as ever, to come through 9-7 in the tie-break.

Result: Roger Federer wins 6-0, 7-6(7)

#2 Dubai Open final, 2015

Roger Federer was on fire right from the outset in the 2015 final in Dubai and took the first set 6-3 in just over half an hour. Switching from forehand to backhand with incredible ease, the Swiss got the crowd behind him with some magical shots.

Djokovic had no answer to Federer's outrageous strokemaking. But he managed to keep himself within striking distance, displaying enormous resilience.

Federer's ability to pounce on winners in key moments proved to be a key difference between the two, and Djokovic could only applaud as his rival lifted the Dubai Open title for a seventh time.

Result: Roger Federer wins 6-3, 7-5

#1 Australian Open Round of 16, 2007

Australian Open 2007 - The great lunge from the Swiss champ

Sporting the now-famous headband, Federer seemed to be on the backfoot early on after unsuccessfully reaching out for some killer forehands unleashed by his rival. But it didn't last long, as Djokovic found himself on the receiving end of some amazing volleys that led to uncharacteristic errors from the Serb.

Federer took the first set 6-2 and toyed with Djokovic to go 3-0 up in the second, before sealing the set for a 2-0 lead. The Swiss mastro is perhaps the only player in the world with the ability to leave the Serb looking bewildered.

Recovering from a two-set deficit was too much to ask for, even for Djokovic, given Federer's form that evening. The Serb could only smile in defeat as a sizzling ace ended the match in Melbourne.

Result: Roger Federer wins 6-2, 7-5, 6-3

