4 uncommon incidents that shook tennis world in WTA Middle East swing 2025 ft. Emma Raducanu stalker scare

The Middle East swing has come to a conclusion but for the likes of Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina, there was more unwanted spotlight that they had asked for. While the likes of Amanda Anisimova and Mirra Andreeva celebrated big wins, others found themselves at the centre of controversies, not of their own making at times even.

Ad

Here, we take a look back four such incidents that shook the tennis world over the course of this year’s Middle East swing:

Emma Raducanu stalker incident at Dubai Open

Emma Raducanu (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu found herself in an extremely uncomfortable situation during her Dubai Open second-round encounter against Karolina Muchova, breaking into tears after spotting a man in the front row of the stands.

Ad

Trending

The man, later identified as a person who had confronted Raducanu in a public space earlier in the week, was swiftly removed from the audience after the youngster raised the issue with the chair umpire but the incident was no less concerning.

Emma Raducanu was visibly uncomfortable on court, at one point hiding behind umpire’s chair to shield herself. In a respite, the situation did not escalate even as her opponent, Muchova, ran up to Raducanu’s aid. The Czech and the chair umpire did not leave the Brit's side and she was in fact able to complete the match.

Ad

The WTA later issued a statement saying that the man, who had exhibited “fixated behavior” has been banned from all Tour events pending a threat assessment. Given that Emma Raducanu has had to get restraining orders against similarly obsessive fans in the past, that seems to be the right call.

Elena Rybakina-Stefano Vukov fiasco

Elena Rybakina and Stefano Vukov (Source: Getty)

Coaches being accused of both emotional and physical abuse is an all too familiar territory in tennis, so it was unsurprising that the WTA decided to ban Elena Rybakina’s former coach Stefano Vukov from getting any accreditation after months of churning.

Ad

Vukov’s aggressive behavior, first flagged by Pam Shriver back in 2022-23, has led to an in-depth investigation by the WTA, at the conclusion of which he was deemed unfit to take on such a role with any player leave alone Rybakina.

The two had parted ways last year with the controversy raging but Rybakina continues to defend and remain in touch with her former coach, with whom she admitted to have been in a romantic relationship at some point according to media portals back in her home country.

Ad

Many, among Rybakina’s mother, have raised concerns about the partnership, according to the WTA’s investigation. Vukov, however, continues to make his presence felt despite the ban. His father was reportedly sitting in the stands during Rybakina’s Dubai Open quarterfinal showdown against Sofia Kenin, raising eyebrows and fuelling further controversy.

Iga Swiatek snubs coach Wim Fissette after Dubai Open loss

Expand Tweet

Ad

Iga Swiatek had a rather underwhelming Middle East swing this year, failing to defend her Qatar Open title that she had won in the last three years and exiting the Dubai Open in the quarterfinals as well.

The Pole was hit off the court by free-swinging Jelena Ostapenkoa and Mirra Andreeva in Doha and Dubai, respectively, and the frustration was telling by the end of it.

In a short video clip that has since gone viral on social media and drawn an array of reaction from tennis fans, Swiatek was seen snubbing coach Wim Fissette after her loss to Andreeva. Her coach can be seen holding up his hand for a high-five only to be ignored by the Pole who walks away without acknowledging his presence.

Ad

Qatar Open draw change

Aryna Sabalenka was the top seed at the Qatar Open. (Source: Getty)

Controversy also erupted after the Aryna Sabalenka-led Qatar Open draw was seemingly updated minutes after being released and making its way to social media.

Ad

Tennis fans were quick to take note of the two different draw circulating on social media, calling the WTA out on the lack of accountability. Unfortunately, the WTA did not issue any clarification over the odd change, which only added further fuel to the fire.

Tennis observers were quick to add that the sudden and unexplained change was not a good look for tennis. Notable among the affected players in the updated draw were Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia, Emma Raducanu, Ekaterina Alexandrova.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback