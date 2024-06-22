4 women's singles title favorites whose fitness is a concern ahead of Wimbledon 2024 ft. Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina

The season's third Major, the Wimbledon Championships, is on the horizon. The grass court Major kicks off on July 1, 2024, and players are competing in various warm-up tournaments to prepare for it.

The ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin featured some of the top names on the women's circuit. However, instead of leaving full of confidence after a good result, some players are now doubtful of even competing at Wimbledon.

There were quite a few retirements due to various health issues in Berlin this week. These top players are also some of the most competent on grass, and the leading picks to make a deep run at the All England Club.

Here's a look at four Wimbledon favorites for the women's singles title who are currently battling health issues in the lead-up to the tournament:

#4 - Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

The women's singles defending champion might not end up making an appearance at this year's Wimbledon. Vondrousova was in Berlin for the ecotrans Ladies Open and began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Rebeka Masarova.

The Czech faced Anna Kalinskaya in the second round and went toe-to-toe with her and led 5-3 in the first set. However, she slipped in the eighth game of the set and soon called for a medical time-out. She tried to soldier on but retired two games later.

The official reason for Vondrousova's retirement was stated as a right hip injury. With less than two weeks to go for her title defense, she's short on time to get back in top shape.

#3 - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur at the 2024 ecotrans Ladies Open. (Photo: Getty)

After struggling with various health issues the first few months of the season, Jabeur looked to be inching back to her best the last few weeks. She made the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open and the French Open and kicked off her grass swing with another last-eight finish in Nottingham.

Jabeur was in Berlin this week as well and beat Wang Xinyu and Linda Noskova to reach yet another quarterfinal. She faced World No. 2 Coco Gauff in her last eight clash.

The two played a high-quality first set, in which Jabeur saved 10 set points after which Gauff finally pipped her to take the end. The Tunisian called for a doctor during the changeover, and after a quick check-up, decided to retire as she felt a little under the weather.

Considering this isn't a full-fledged injury, Jabeur's chances of making a full recovery before Wimbledon remain high. She made the final at the All England Club the last two years, and her potential absence could leave the draw wide open.

#3 - Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina at the 2022 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

Rybakina captured her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon a couple of years ago. She has established herself as a top contender at all tournaments since then. She has been in great form this season, winning three titles and reaching two finals.

However, the Kazakh's body has let her down from time to time. She couldn't defend her titles at Indian Wells and Rome due to illness. She fell ill once again and retired during her quarterfinal clash against Victoria Azarenka in Berlin this week.

Rybakina has some time to recover before Wimbledon but with her falling sick every few weeks this year, it could jeopardize her campaign there. She has played some impressive tennis this season, so it would be quite a shame if her campaign at the All England Club goes off the rails due to her health issues.

#1 - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 ecotrans Ladies Open. (Photo: Getty)

Sabalenka was yet another casualty in Berlin this week. Up against Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals, the World No. 3 called for a trainer after going down 4-1 in the first set. She managed to compete for one more game before throwing in the towel due to a shoulder injury.

This marked the first mid-match retirement of Sabalenka's career. With Wimbledon right around the corner, she was right not to risk aggravating the injury even further. Her French Open campaign came to an end in the quarterfinals due to stomach issues, which marked her first loss before the semifinals of a Major since the 2022 French Open.

Sabalenka has been one of the most consistent performers at the Majors for the last couple of years. It would be quite unfortunate if she's forced to skip Wimbledon due to her latest setback. She made the semifinals of the grasscourt Major last year and in 2021, so her presence is a must to keep the draw competitive.