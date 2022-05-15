5 active tennis greats and the big trophies missing from their cabinets, featuring Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

.

Between them, the 'Big 3' of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated men's tennis for almost 20 years. However, even the legendary trio have been unable to add all of the sport's most significant titles to their respective trophy cabinets.

The four Grand Slam events, the ATP Finals, the nine Masters 1000 tournaments and the Olympic tennis event can be grouped as the 'big titles' in men's tennis.

Here is a look at the big singles prizes that have so far eluded five active men's tennis greats:

#1 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic during his semifinal against Alexander Zverev at the Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic has won all four Grand Slam events at least twice - securing his second Roland Garros crown last year - and has also won five ATP Finals titles. Djokovic is the only player to win all nine current Masters 1000 tournaments, something he has also achieved twice.

Djokovic is the closest player to completing the full set of big titles, with only an Olympic singles gold medal missing from his collection. The 34-year-old Serb has reached the semifinals in three of his four Olympic appearances, winning a bronze medal in 2008 and finishing fourth in 2012 and 2021.

#2 Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal during his final against Novak Djokovic at the 2013 ATP Finals

Like Djokovic, Rafael Nadal has won all four Major titles at least twice, having won his second Australian Open crown in January. The Spaniard also claimed a gold medal in singles at the 2008 Olympics (and won gold in doubles in Rio 2016). The most notable absence from Nadal's trophy cabinet is the ATP Finals title - an event where he was a runner-up in 2010 and 2013.

Nadal has won six of the nine current Masters 1000 tournaments, but has missed out on the Miami Open, the Shanghai Masters and the Paris Masters. The 35-year-old is a five-time finalist in Miami (2005, 2008, 2011, 2014, 2017), a two-time runner-up in Shanghai (2009 and 2017) and a finalist in Paris in 2007.

#3 Roger Federer

Roger Federer during his gold medal match against Andy Murray at the 2012 London Olympics

Roger Federer has won all four Grand Slam tournaments, completing the Career Grand Slam with his 2009 French Open victory. The Swiss has also won the ATP Finals a record six times, most recently in 2011. While Federer won gold in the men's doubles in Beijing at the 2008 Olympics, his best Olympic singles result from his four appearances was winning silver at the 2012 London Games.

The 40-year-old has won seven of the current Masters 1000 events, but has failed to claim the Monte-Carlo Masters or Italian Open crowns. Federer is a four-time finalist at both events: Monte-Carlo in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2014; and Rome in 2003, 2006, 2013 and 2015.

#4 Andy Murray

Andy Murray at the 2015 Australian Open

Andy Murray has won a men's record of two Olympic gold singles medals, as well as two Wimbledon titles, a US Open title and an ATP Finals title. The Brit is a five time Australian Open runner-up (2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016) and a Roland Garros finalist in 2016.

Murray has triumphed at seven of the nine Masters 1000 tournaments, but has been unable to win in Indian Wells or Monte-Carlo. The 34-year-old was runner-up at the 2009 Indian Wells Masters, while his best result at the Monte-Carlo Masters was reaching the semifinals (in 2009, 2011 and 2016).

#5 Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka during the 2015 Wimbledon Championships

Stan Wawrinka has won three of the four Major titles, as well as one Masters 1000 title at the 2014 Monte-Carlo Masters. Wimbledon is the only Major to have eluded the Swiss, with his best results at the All England Club coming when he reached the quarterfinals in 2014 and 2015. Wawrinka, a 2008 Olympic doubles champion partnering Federer, has won just one match across his two Olympic singles appearances to date.

Wawrinka was beaten in the last four of the ATP Finals in three of his four apperances at the season-ending event. The 37-year-old has also been a runner-up at Masters 1000 tournaments on three occasions: Rome in 2008; Madrid in 2013; and Indian Wells in 2017.

