5 Best matches in 2024 Australian Open ft. Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek

The Australian Open concluded on Sunday, January 28, with Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka winning the men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively. It was the first-ever Grand Slam title for Sinner and second for Sabalenka, who has now won two back-to-back Australian Open titles.

This year’s tournament had its share of quality matches. On that note, let us have a look at the top five matches of the torunament:

#5. Coco Gauff beat Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3) 6-2, women’s quarterfinals:

It was a pulsating match between the reigning US Open champion and the world No. 37. Kostyuk raced to a 5-1 lead in the first set before Gauff bounced back to take the set into a tie-break to eventually win it. However, Kostyuk then won the next set through a tie-break once again, but Gauff showed her class in the deciding set.

Both players struggled to hold their serves in the match, with Kostyuk being the more aggressive of the two players, hitting 39 winners. Gauff and Kostyuk had 22 and 14 break point opportunities in the match, respectively. However, the 19-year-old American’s class saw her through to the semifinals in the end.

#4. Daniil Medvedev beat Alexander Zverev 5-7 3-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) 6-3, men’s semifinals:

Medvedev and Zverev have featured in epic matches in the past, too, but this year’s semifinal was a classic in every sense. The 27-year-old Russian bounced back from a two-set deficit to win in four hours and 18 minutes.

It was a clash between two powerful backhands and Zverev had the better of exchanges for the first two sets. However, Medvedev’s superb defense and resilience allowed him to stage a comeback. The odds were heavily stacked against him after the first two sets, but the Russian did a wonderful job to prevail in the end.

#3. Linda Noskova beat Iga Swiatek 3-6 6-3 6-4, women’s third round:

The match between Linda Noskova and Iga Swiatek was the biggest upset of the tournament. The 19-year-old from the Czech Republic beat the World No. 1 in her debut Australian Open after being a set down, staging a memorable comeback. With the win, Noskova also halted Swiatek’s 17-match winning streak.

Swiatek began the match in a great manner and won the first set, but the young Czech’s powerful backhand and quality drop shots started winning her points as the match progressed. Swiatek also became more erratic as Noskova played the match of her life to stun the former.

#2. Jannik Sinner beat Daniil Medvedev 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3, men’s final:

It was a final of epic proportions, with Medvedev once again ending up on the losing side, just as he did in the 2022 final against Rafael Nadal. Medvedev pounded Sinner’s backhand with his crosscourt backhand repeatedly in the first two sets as the Italian hardly had an answer to that.

However, as Sinner started his down-the-line backhand to the open court with more conviction, the balance of the match swayed in his favor. He came back from being two sets down and won three consecutive sets in the final to finish it off.

#1. Alexander Zverev beat Cameron Norrie 7-5 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6 (10-3), men’s fourth round:

Zverev featured in yet another cliffhanger, this time against Norrie, to win in more than four hours. The match pitted Norrie’s crosscourt forehand against Zverev’s powerful backhand and the battle continued till the end. The two players matched each other stroke for stroke and enthralled the spectators in the process.

However, the German exhibited more power in the match, hitting 54 winners including 15 aces. He also won a final set tie-break to book his place in the quarterfinals, thus dashing the Brit's hopes.