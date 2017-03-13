5 best tweeners in tennis

Not many players can pull off the trick shot well - but here are some brilliant ones!

@anumccartney by Anuradha Santhanam Top 5 / Top 10 13 Mar 2017, 15:15 IST

The ‘tweener’, as the name suggests, is a shot played between a legs to return a rival’s lob. It’s a difficult – and risky – shot, and one that not all players will attempt given the risk associated with it.

Played by a number of big names in the 1970s, the tweener has enjoyed a resurgence in the past few years courtesy Roger Federer, who features quite prominently on this list!

James Blake vs Feliciano Lopez, Davis Cup 2007

Relatively ‘older’, this match saw Team USA pitted against Team Spain for the team tennis Davis Cup – a tournament Spain is more than successful at. Former top 10 player James Blake, playing to home crowds, was up against clay-court specialist Feliciano Lopez, and the right-hand/left-hand combination made for some interesting tennis.

The two played on hard courts, Blake’s territory and a surface he had found significant success with even at the Davis Cup.

Lopez led Blake 3-2 in the opening set, with the American looking slightly tired early on, and the Spaniard played some fast shots to respond. Standing at the tramlines, Lopez pummelled a backhand into Blake, who chased after it – and responded with a shot between the legs, which landed just inside the baseline.