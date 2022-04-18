5 biggest defeats for Roger Federer on grass courts

Roger Federer is arguably the greatest grass court player of all time. The Swiss has won 192 out of 221 matches on the surface, with a win percentage of 87%, which is amongst the highest in the open era.

From 2003-2008, Federer won 65 straight matches on grass courts, a record which is yet to be broken.

Federer has won Wimbledon a record eight times. One of Federer's favorite tournaments is the Halle Open, which he has won 10 times. It will be difficult to find another player who will dominate on grass courts the way Federer did.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has suffered only 29 defeats on the surface and most of them have been close contests. However, there have been a few matches where Federer has been beaten convincingly.

On that note, let’s take a look at 5 biggest defeats that Federer suffered on grass courts.

Honorable Mention- 6-3, 7-6(0), 6-0 vs Hubert Hurkacz at the 2021 Wimbledon.

#1. 6-3, 6-0 vs Byron Black, 1999

Many might remember Byron Black as a former doubles World No. 1 and the brother of doubles legend Cara Black. However, one fact that many might not know is that he handed Roger Federer his biggest defeat on grass.

The only meeting between the two came in the first round of the Stella Artois Championships (now known as the Queen's Club Championships) in 1999. It was Federer's first ATP match on grass and he was up against Black, who was seeded 13th. The Zimbabwean thrashed Federer 6-3, 6-0 to reach the second round.

Black subsequently lost to eventual runner-up Tim Henman in the third round.

#2. 6-4, 6-2 vs Lleyton Hewitt, 2001

Roger Federer and Lleyton Hewitt met six times on grass, with the former winning four of them. However, the Australian won their first clash on the surface.

In the 2001 Heineken Trophy, Hewitt was the top seed while Federer was seeded fourth. The Swiss reached the semifinals with wins over Antony Dupuis, John van Lottum and Raemon Sluiter to face Hewitt. The 20-time Grand Slam champion lost 6-4, 6-2 to the Australian, who went on to win the competition without dropping a set, beating Guillermo Canas in the final.

#3. 7-5, 6-1 vs Richard Fromberg, 2000

Roger Federer and Richard Fromberg locked horns twice in their career, with both winning one match each. The last meeting between the two came at the 2000 Nottingham Open. Federer was seeded seventh in the tournament and faced Fromberg in the first round, having beaten him at Toulouse back in 1998.

The first set was tightly contested and the Australian eventually took it 7-5. Fromberg had little trouble in the second set, winning 6-1 to book his place in the next round. He went on to reach the quarterfinals, where he lost to Jonas Bjorkman.

#4. 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 vs Andy Murray, 2012 London Olympics

Less than a month after beating Andy Murray in the Wimbledon final, Roger Federer faced the Scot in the gold medal match at the London Olympics in 2012. Once again, the venue was the All England Tennis Club and the Swiss was looking to win the Olympic gold that had eluded him.

Federer entered the final following a marathon match against Juan Martin Del Potro in the semifinals, which he won 3-6, 7-6(5), 19-17. Murray, on the other hand, beat Novak Djokovic 7-5, 7-5 in his semifinal clash.

The Scot was dominant throughout the match and won in straight sets 6-2, 6-1, 6-4. He finished it off with an ace to seal Olympic gold.

#5. 7-5, 6-2 vs Michael Chang

Roger Federer has a 4-1 head-to-head record against Michael Chang. His only defeat to the American came at the Gerry Weber Open in Halle back in 2000.

The Swiss reached the quarterfinals of the tournament following wins over Arnaud Clement and Per Henrik Larsson. Here, he was up against Chang and the American won 7-5, 6-2 to reach the semifinals, losing to Richard Krajicek in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan