World No.1 Novak Djokovic will make his return to the court for the first time after the Adria Tour as he gears up to play in the Men's Singles and Doubles competitions of the Western and Southern Open today. Djokovic has received a bye in the first round of the singles competition.

Nevertheless, Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic will have to battle wildcards Tommy Paul and Francis Tiafoe in the opening round of the doubles competition's today at 3 PM local time. It looks like the Serbian star wants to play as much tennis as he can before switching to the clay courts as he does not generally play doubles, but he has teamed up with Kranjinovic for the Cincinnati Open.

Speaking of Novak Djokovic's record in doubles competition, the Belgrade-based player has a win-loss record of 55-72. He has never made it past the second round in the doubles category of a Grand Slam.

While his performances in doubles have not been extraordinary, Djokovic has won some big matches in his career. Here are the 17-time Grand Slam winner's five most significant doubles victories.

#5. ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells - Djokovic & Fognini beat Rojer & Tecau in quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic and Fabio Fognini made it to the semifinals of the Indian Wells tourney

Novak Djokovic united forces with Italian player Fabio Fognini last year at the BNP Paribas Open. Unlike Djokovic, Fognini was once a Top 10 doubles player and had achieved decent success in the doubles circuit.

The two European stars teamed up in the Indian Wells tourney last year, making it to the final four. They defeated Chardy / Raonic and Bopanna / Shapovalov in the first two rounds, but a stiff challenge in the form of Jean-Julien Roger/ Horia Tecau awaited them in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic and Fognini managed to take the first set 7-6 (6), but their rivals dominated them in the second set and won it 6-2. The final tiebreaker went down to the wire, where the unseeded pair of Djokovic and Fognini prevailed 10-8. Later, they lost to sixth seeds Kobot / Melo in the semifinals.

#4. ATP Masters 1000 Canada - Djokovic & Anderson beat Mahut & Herbert

Novak Djokovic decided to participate in the Roger Cup men's doubles event along with South African star Kevin Anderson. Both players had been enormously successful in the singles division but had a mediocre record in doubles.

They began their campaign with a straight-sets win over the Canadian duo of Shapovalov / Auger-Aliassime. This victory set up a clash with the third-seeded pair of Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the second round. The French team started the match well and sealed the first set 6-4.

Djokovic and Anderson then upped their game to level the match and take it to a tiebreaker. Surprisingly, the third seeds could not finish off the game and the Serbian-South African progressed to the third round with a 10-7 victory in the final set.

#3. ATP Cup 2020 - Djokovic & Troicki beat Mahut & Roger-Vasselin

Novak Djokovic was in terrific form earlier this year. He kicked off the season by leading Serbia to a win in the inaugural ATP Cup. The Serbian player teamed up with Viktor Troicki for the doubles matches. During the group stage match against France, Djokovic and Troicki team took on the team of former World No. 1 doubles player Nicolas Mahut and former World No. 6 Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

The French duo started as the favorites to win the game. However, they lost the first set 3-6. Mahut and Edouard bounced back in the second set, winning it 7-6 (5), but they lost the third set tiebreak 10-3 and Novak Djokovic recorded one of the most memorable wins of his doubles career.

#2. Wimbledon 2006 - Djokovic & Bracciali beat Melzer & Muller

Novak Djokovic in action during Wimbledon 2006

Novak Djokovic has won 17 singles Grand Slam titles, but in the doubles category, he has only managed to win one Grand Slam match, and that was at Wimbledon 2006 against the duo of Jurgen Melzer and Gilles Muller.

The 2008 Olympics bronze medalist played with Italy's Daniele Bracciali in the grass-court competition. Melzer and Muller had a good partnership, but couldn't overcome the challenge from Djokovic and Bracciali in the opening round.

All three sets went to a tiebreak, and all of them ended in favor of Djokovic's team. They were high on confidence heading into the second round, but unfortunately, the 15th seeded Argentine duo of Garcia / Prieto ended their campaign by defeating them in straight.

#1. Novak Djokovic wins his only doubles title in 2010

Novak Djokovic won his only doubles title with Jonathan Erlich in 2010

Novak Djokovic won his only doubles trophy in 2010, teaming up with Israeli player Jonathan Erlich in the 2010 Aegon Championships. The unseeded pair of Djokovic and Erlich defeated seventh seeds Melo/ Soares, second seeds Moodie/ Norman, and eighth seeds Benneteau/ Llodra to reach the finals.

In the final, they clashed with Karol Beck and David Skoch. Djokovic and Erlich lost the first set 6-7. They drew level in the second set with a 6-2 win. Ultimately, they won the third set tiebreak 10-3 and won the trophy.

It will be interesting to see if Djokovic could pick up his first doubles title in ten years when he teams up with Filip Krajinovic this week.